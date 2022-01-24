Stevens Allen Sistad JHRE.jpg
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Three stellar performances on the wrestling mat earned Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors for Underwood's Molly Allen, Creston's Savannah Sistad and Rock Port's Colten Stevens. 

Allen and Sistad's impressive weeks of wrestling ended with state championships. Allen tallied three pins, a tech fall and a major decision to seal her title at 105 pounds. While Allen entered the tournament as the top seed in her bracket, Sistad came in unseeded, but proved her worth with two decisions and two pins to win the title at 220 pounds. 

Stevens, meanwhile, continued his hot streak with a title in the 182-pound bracket at the Lathrop Invite. Stevens tallied three pins and a decision to move to 28-1 on the year. He also picked up a pair of pins earlier in the week in Rock Port's dual action. 

Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.

