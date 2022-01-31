(KMAland) -- A record-breaking performance from Glenwood's Madison Camden and a big week from West Harrison's Sage Evans earned the pair the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
Camden played only one game this week, but she made it a big one. The Peru State commit dropped 31 points in the Rams' 79-40 victory over Creston on Tuesday. Camden's performance pushed her past 2012 Glenwood graduate Morgan Lucy as the program's all-time leading scorer. Camden averages 20.1 points for the Class 4A No. 3 Rams.
Evans was Mr. Consistent for the Hawkeyes this past week, averaging 18.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He started the week with 18 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in a win over Boyer Valley on Monday, followed that performance on Tuesday with 22 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in a close loss to CAM, and ended the week with a triple-double, tallying 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over Glidden-Ralston.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.
