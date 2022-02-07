(KMAland) -- A pair of remarkable basketball performances earned Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors for Stanton's Jenna Stephens and Mound City's Tony Osburn.
Stephens averaged 18.3 points per game last week in three contests for the 20-0 Viqueens. The junior dropped 13 points and five rebounds in a win over Griswold on Monday, 26 points against Fremont-Mills on Tuesday and capped the week with a 16-point, six-rebound, five-steal performance against Conestoga at the MAC Shootout on Friday, where she also eclipsed 1,000 career points.
Osburn exploded for 37.5 points per game in a pair of 275 Conference wins over Platte Valley and East Atchison. The Omaha commit poured in 34 on Tuesday and followed with a 41-point output on Friday, burying 10 3-pointers and scoring all of his points in the first half. The two-time KMAland Missouri Player of the Year averages 34.6 points per game this season for the 20-0 Panthers.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.
PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Lane Spieker & Ava Rush
Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie
Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone
Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald
Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn
Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer
Week 7: Doug Berg & Emily Williams
Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier
Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe
Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay
Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman
Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman
Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund
Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan
Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost
Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry
Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens
Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans