Jenna Stephens & Tony Osburn
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- A pair of remarkable basketball performances earned Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors for Stanton's Jenna Stephens and Mound City's Tony Osburn. 

Stephens averaged 18.3 points per game last week in three contests for the 20-0 Viqueens. The junior dropped 13 points and five rebounds in a win over Griswold on Monday, 26 points against Fremont-Mills on Tuesday and capped the week with a 16-point, six-rebound, five-steal performance against Conestoga at the MAC Shootout on Friday, where she also eclipsed 1,000 career points. 

Osburn exploded for 37.5 points per game in a pair of 275 Conference wins over Platte Valley and East Atchison. The Omaha commit poured in 34 on Tuesday and followed with a 41-point output on Friday, burying 10 3-pointers and scoring all of his points in the first half. The two-time KMAland Missouri Player of the Year averages 34.6 points per game this season for the 20-0 Panthers. 

Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.

PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Lane Spieker & Ava Rush

Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie

Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone

Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald 

Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn

Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer

Week 7: Doug Berg & Emily Williams 

Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier 

Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe 

Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay

Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman

Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman 

Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund 

Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan 

Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost

Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry

Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens 

Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans 

