Mikah Ruiz & Zoey Barber
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- A pair of state championship performances at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament landed Nebraska City's Mikah Ruiz and Plattsmouth's Zoey Barber the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.

Barber entered the 114-pound bracket as the second seed and recorded a tech fall and decision before concluding her tournament by pinning Conestoga's Kylee Plowman in the finals. Barber -- a freshman -- ends her season at 28-2. 

Ruiz also entered his bracket (Class B-220) as the No. 2 seed, but claimed a title. He started his tournament with a pin, won by major decision in the quarterfinals and reached the finals with a win by decision. Ruiz completed his championship run with a second-period pin of Gavin Schwartzkopf (Gering). Ruiz concludes his senior season with a record of 44-5.

Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.

PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Lane Spieker & Ava Rush

Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie

Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone

Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald 

Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn

Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer

Week 7: Doug Berg & Emily Williams 

Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier 

Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe 

Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay

Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman

Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman 

Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund 

Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan 

Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost

Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry

Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens 

Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans 

Week 24: Jenna Stephens & Tony Osburn 

Week 25: Treye Herr & Aleah Hermansen 

