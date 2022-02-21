(KMAland) -- A pair of state championship performances at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament landed Nebraska City's Mikah Ruiz and Plattsmouth's Zoey Barber the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Barber entered the 114-pound bracket as the second seed and recorded a tech fall and decision before concluding her tournament by pinning Conestoga's Kylee Plowman in the finals. Barber -- a freshman -- ends her season at 28-2.
Ruiz also entered his bracket (Class B-220) as the No. 2 seed, but claimed a title. He started his tournament with a pin, won by major decision in the quarterfinals and reached the finals with a win by decision. Ruiz completed his championship run with a second-period pin of Gavin Schwartzkopf (Gering). Ruiz concludes his senior season with a record of 44-5.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.
PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Lane Spieker & Ava Rush
Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie
Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone
Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald
Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn
Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer
Week 7: Doug Berg & Emily Williams
Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier
Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe
Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay
Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman
Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman
Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund
Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan
Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost
Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry
Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens
Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans
Week 24: Jenna Stephens & Tony Osburn
Week 25: Treye Herr & Aleah Hermansen