(KMAland) -- The Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners for Week 3 are Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn and Boyer Valley’s Trevor Malone.
Andrusyshyn had a big week for the Bulldogs, posting 54 kills, 67 assists and 26 digs during 16 sets over the course of seven matches during the week. The junior is now averaging 3.9 assists, 2.4 kills and 1.4 digs per set for the 15-5 Bulldogs.
Speaking of Bulldogs, Malone had a huge night for Boyer Valley on Friday night during their 60-40 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard. The standout senior had 33 carries for 371 yards and four touchdowns during the win over the Crusaders. He also added 1.5 tackles, 0.5 TFL and 0.5 sack. Boyer Valley is now 2-1 on the season.
Each athlete will receive a certificate, t-shirt and interview on KMA.