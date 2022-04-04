(KMAland) -- The Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week Award is back. And the first honor of the Spring season goes to Nodaway Valley's Maddax DeVault and St. Albert's Gavin Tarbox.
DeVault earned her honor after going for 4-for-4 at Friday's Clarke Relays.
The Simpson basketball commit won the 100 (13.17), 200 (27.49) and 400 (1:01.72) and was the third leg of the Wolverines’ champion 4x400 squad while leading her team to a runner-up finish in the Class B Division.
Tarbox, meanwhile, posted six goals in seven shots on goal during the Falcons' 10-0 win over Kuemper Catholic on Friday. Tarbox also handed out an assist.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.
