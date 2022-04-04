Maddax DeVault & Gavin Tarbox
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week Award is back. And the first honor of the Spring season goes to Nodaway Valley's Maddax DeVault and St. Albert's Gavin Tarbox. 

DeVault earned her honor after going for 4-for-4 at Friday's Clarke Relays. 

The Simpson basketball commit won the 100 (13.17), 200 (27.49) and 400 (1:01.72) and was the third leg of the Wolverines’ champion 4x400 squad while leading her team to a runner-up finish in the Class B Division.

Tarbox, meanwhile, posted six goals in seven shots on goal during the Falcons' 10-0 win over Kuemper Catholic on Friday. Tarbox also handed out an assist.

Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.

PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Ava Rush & Lane Spieker

Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie

Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone

Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald 

Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn

Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer

Week 7: Emily Williams & Doug Berg 

Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier 

Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe 

Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay

Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman

Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman 

Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund 

Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan 

Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost

Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry

Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens 

Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans 

Week 24: Jenna Stephens & Tony Osburn 

Week 25: Aleah Hermansen & Treye Herr 

Week 26: Zoey Barber & Mikah Ruiz

