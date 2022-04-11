(KMAland) -- A championship tennis duo and a record breaking week on the track are highlighted in the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
For Week 33, those honors go to Southwest Valley's Charlee Larsen and Ryanne Mullen and Mount Ayr's Ryce Reynolds.
The combo of Larsen and Mullen won the doubles draw at the Saydel Tournament. Larsen and Mullen came in as the No. 2 seed and posted three wins over Knoxville's No. 1 (10-3) and No. 2 squads (10-2) and Saydel's top doubles team (10-3). Larsen and Mullen also won a doubles match against Thomas Jefferson's Nehrine Lemus and Cara Ronk (9-7) on Monday.
As for Reynolds, his sophomore track season is off to a sterling start. Reynolds has broken the 400 meter hurdle school record twice, doing so most recently on Tuesday in a time of 55.73. Reynolds also posted a 50.43 time in the 400 to claim gold at Panorama, and won two golds as part of the Raiders' 4x400 teams at Panorama on Tuesday and Rock Port on Saturday.
As of Sunday evening, Reynolds' 400 hurdle time ranks fourth in the state while his 400 meter performance is fifth among all classes.
All JHRE KMAland Athletes of the Week will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.
PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Ava Rush & Lane Spieker
Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie
Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone
Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald
Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn
Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer
Week 7: Emily Williams & Doug Berg
Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier
Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe
Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay
Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman
Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman
Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund
Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan
Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost
Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry
Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens
Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans
Week 24: Jenna Stephens & Tony Osburn
Week 25: Aleah Hermansen & Treye Herr
Week 26: Zoey Barber & Mikah Ruiz
Week 32: Maddax DeVault & Gavin Tarbox