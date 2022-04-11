JHRE AOTW: Ryanne Mullen, Charlee Larsen & Ryce Reynolds
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- A championship tennis duo and a record breaking week on the track are highlighted in the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. 

For Week 33, those honors go to Southwest Valley's Charlee Larsen and Ryanne Mullen and Mount Ayr's Ryce Reynolds. 

The combo of Larsen and Mullen won the doubles draw at the Saydel Tournament. Larsen and Mullen came in as the No. 2 seed and posted three wins over Knoxville's No. 1 (10-3) and No. 2 squads (10-2) and Saydel's top doubles team (10-3). Larsen and Mullen also won a doubles match against Thomas Jefferson's Nehrine Lemus and Cara Ronk (9-7) on Monday. 

As for Reynolds, his sophomore track season is off to a sterling start. Reynolds has broken the 400 meter hurdle school record twice, doing so most recently on Tuesday in a time of 55.73. Reynolds also posted a 50.43 time in the 400 to claim gold at Panorama, and won two golds as part of the Raiders' 4x400 teams at Panorama on Tuesday and Rock Port on Saturday.

As of Sunday evening, Reynolds' 400 hurdle time ranks fourth in the state while his 400 meter performance is fifth among all classes.  

All JHRE KMAland Athletes of the Week will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement. 

