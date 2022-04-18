(KMAland) -- The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors go to Abraham Lincoln's Hanna Schimmer and Worth County's Jace Cousatte.
Schimmer was a goal-scoring machine for the Lynx last week, totaling six goals thanks to a pair of hat tricks in AL's wins over Sioux City North and Treynor. The Iowa Western commit now has 10 goals in 25 shots on goal this season.
Cousatte earned his honor after capturing eight golds in as many tries last week. He opened his week with individual titles in the triple jump, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles at the Stanberry Invitational on Monday. Twenty-four hours later, Cousatte took first in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump at Tuesday's Blue Jay Relays in Rock Port. Cousatte was also a member of the champion 4x200 quartets on both days. His best 300 hurdle time currently ranks fourth in KMAland.
All JHRE KMAland Athletes of the Week will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.
PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Ava Rush & Lane Spieker
Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie
Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone
Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald
Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn
Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer
Week 7: Emily Williams & Doug Berg
Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier
Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe
Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay
Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman
Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman
Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund
Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan
Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost
Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry
Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens
Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans
Week 24: Jenna Stephens & Tony Osburn
Week 25: Aleah Hermansen & Treye Herr
Week 26: Zoey Barber & Mikah Ruiz
Week 32: Maddax DeVault & Gavin Tarbox
Week 33: Ryanne Mullen, Charlee Larsen & Ryce Reynolds