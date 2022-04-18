Jace Cousatte & Hanna Schimmer
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors go to Abraham Lincoln's Hanna Schimmer and Worth County's Jace Cousatte. 

Schimmer was a goal-scoring machine for the Lynx last week, totaling six goals thanks to a pair of hat tricks in AL's wins over Sioux City North and Treynor. The Iowa Western commit now has 10 goals in 25 shots on goal this season.

Cousatte earned his honor after capturing eight golds in as many tries last week. He opened his week with individual titles in the triple jump, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles at the Stanberry Invitational on Monday. Twenty-four hours later, Cousatte took first in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump at Tuesday's Blue Jay Relays in Rock Port. Cousatte was also a member of the champion 4x200 quartets on both days. His best 300 hurdle time currently ranks fourth in KMAland. 

All JHRE KMAland Athletes of the Week will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.  

PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Ava Rush & Lane Spieker

Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie

Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone

Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald 

Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn

Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer

Week 7: Emily Williams & Doug Berg 

Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier 

Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe 

Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay

Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman

Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman 

Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund 

Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan 

Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost

Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry

Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens 

Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans 

Week 24: Jenna Stephens & Tony Osburn 

Week 25: Aleah Hermansen & Treye Herr 

Week 26: Zoey Barber & Mikah Ruiz

Week 32: Maddax DeVault & Gavin Tarbox 

Week 33: Ryanne Mullen, Charlee Larsen & Ryce Reynolds

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.