Jordan Greenwood & Nora Dougherty
(KMAland) -- Strong weeks on the links and pitch earned Lewis Central's Jordan Greenwood and Glenwood's Nora Dougherty the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. 

Dougherty totaled nine goals for the Rams last week in wins over Thomas Jefferson and Denison-Schleswig. The junior opened her week with four goals on Monday and added five winners on Friday. Dougherty now has 17 goals this season.

Greenwood spearheaded a big week for Lewis Central, which started with a runner-up finish at Bryan that led the Titans to a team title. The Buena Vista commit followed that performance with a championship in Denison on Saturday after carding an 80 to lead his team to another title. Greenwood currently has 9-hole and 18-hole adjusted averages of 42.38 and 80.15. 

