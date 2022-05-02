(KMAland) -- Shenandoah's Le Yuan Sun and Underwood's Kaden Ogle are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
Sun -- the reigning KMAland Girls Tennis Player of the Year -- went 4-0 in singles play last week with wins over Southwest Valley's Charlee Larsen (8-0), Glenwood's Coryl Matheny (8-3), Lewis Central's Lanee Olsen (8-5) and Creston's Halle Evans (8-1). She is now 12-0 in singles action this season.
Sun also partnered with Brooke Hays to go 4-0 in doubles play.
Ogle, meanwhile, continued his stellar soccer season by totaling seven goals in matches against Bishop Heelan and Thomas Jefferson.
Ogle had three goals in a loss to Heelan and followed with a four-goal outing against TJ. Ogle's 24 goals this season rank fourth in the state and first in Class 1A.
All JHRE KMAland Athletes of the Week will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.
