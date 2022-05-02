Kaden Ogle & Le Yuan Sun
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah's Le Yuan Sun and Underwood's Kaden Ogle are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week. 

Sun -- the reigning KMAland Girls Tennis Player of the Year -- went 4-0 in singles play last week with wins over Southwest Valley's Charlee Larsen (8-0), Glenwood's Coryl Matheny (8-3), Lewis Central's Lanee Olsen (8-5) and Creston's Halle Evans (8-1). She is now 12-0 in singles action this season. 

Sun also partnered with Brooke Hays to go 4-0 in doubles play. 

Ogle, meanwhile, continued his stellar soccer season by totaling seven goals in matches against Bishop Heelan and Thomas Jefferson. 

Ogle had three goals in a loss to Heelan and followed with a four-goal outing against TJ. Ogle's 24 goals this season rank fourth in the state and first in Class 1A. 

PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Ava Rush & Lane Spieker

Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie

Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone

Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald 

Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn

Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer

Week 7: Emily Williams & Doug Berg 

Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier 

Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe 

Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay

Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman

Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman 

Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund 

Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan 

Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost

Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry

Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens 

Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans 

Week 24: Jenna Stephens & Tony Osburn 

Week 25: Aleah Hermansen & Treye Herr 

Week 26: Zoey Barber & Mikah Ruiz

Week 32: Maddax DeVault & Gavin Tarbox 

Week 33: Ryanne Mullen, Charlee Larsen & Ryce Reynolds

Week 34: Hanna Schimmer & Jace Cousatte 

Week 35: Nora Dougherty & Jordan Greenwood

