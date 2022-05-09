(KMAland) -- An impressive dual-sport performance and another strong week from one of KMAland’s best distance runners earned Underwood’s Tieler Hull and Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Hull – who plays both soccer and track – was busy last week. She opened her week by helping the Eagles win a pair of relays at the Western Iowa Conference Meet. The freshman anchored Underwood’s winning 4x100 (51.86) and was the third leg on their victorious sprint medley (1:54.94). She also claimed second in the 100-meter dash (13.11).
Hull’s big week carried over to the soccer pitch, where she totaled 10 goals in three wins. She opened her week with five goals in a win over Panorama on Friday and added four goals against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and one against Glenwood on Saturday. Hull now has 18 goals in 11 matches this season.
Blay continued his dominant track season with three conference titles and three district championships last week.
The sophomore took the 275 Conference titles in the 800 (2:06.69), 1600 (4:46.15) and 3200 (10:24.46) on Tuesday, and won those same events at Saturday’s district meet in respective times of 2:05.05, 4:44.23 and 10:22.02.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.
