Riley Blay & Tieler Hull
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- An impressive dual-sport performance and another strong week from one of KMAland’s best distance runners earned Underwood’s Tieler Hull and Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.

Hull – who plays both soccer and track – was busy last week. She opened her week by helping the Eagles win a pair of relays at the Western Iowa Conference Meet. The freshman anchored Underwood’s winning 4x100 (51.86) and was the third leg on their victorious sprint medley (1:54.94). She also claimed second in the 100-meter dash (13.11).

Hull’s big week carried over to the soccer pitch, where she totaled 10 goals in three wins. She opened her week with five goals in a win over Panorama on Friday and added four goals against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and one against Glenwood on Saturday. Hull now has 18 goals in 11 matches this season.

Blay continued his dominant track season with three conference titles and three district championships last week.

The sophomore took the 275 Conference titles in the 800 (2:06.69), 1600 (4:46.15) and 3200 (10:24.46) on Tuesday, and won those same events at Saturday’s district meet in respective times of 2:05.05, 4:44.23 and 10:22.02.

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.

PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Ava Rush & Lane Spieker

Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie

Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone

Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald 

Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn

Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer

Week 7: Emily Williams & Doug Berg 

Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier 

Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe 

Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay

Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman

Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman 

Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund 

Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan 

Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost

Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry

Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens 

Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans 

Week 24: Jenna Stephens & Tony Osburn 

Week 25: Aleah Hermansen & Treye Herr 

Week 26: Zoey Barber & Mikah Ruiz

Week 32: Maddax DeVault & Gavin Tarbox 

Week 33: Ryanne Mullen, Charlee Larsen & Ryce Reynolds

Week 34: Hanna Schimmer & Jace Cousatte 

Week 35: Nora Dougherty & Jordan Greenwood

Week 36: Le Yuan Sun & Kaden Ogle 

