(KMAland) -- Clutch postseason performances from IKM-Manning's Kylie Powers and St. Albert's Brendan Monahan have earned the pair Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Powers continued her strong golf season with an individual championship in the first round of regional action on Friday. The junior carded an 84 to take top honors in Ogden and will now set her sights on Wednesday's Class 1A regional final at Newell.
Monahan secured his spot at the upcoming state meet with qualifications in four events. Monahan won the 100, 200 and 400 and helped the Falcons' winning 4x100 at their Class 1A state qualifier in Tabor.
Monahan's 100-meter time of 10.78 was a personal best, ranks first in Class 1A and shattered a 50-year-old St. Albert school record.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.
