Monahan and Powers.jpg
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Clutch postseason performances from IKM-Manning's Kylie Powers and St. Albert's Brendan Monahan have earned the pair Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. 

Powers continued her strong golf season with an individual championship in the first round of regional action on Friday. The junior carded an 84 to take top honors in Ogden and will now set her sights on Wednesday's Class 1A regional final at Newell.

Monahan secured his spot at the upcoming state meet with qualifications in four events. Monahan won the 100, 200 and 400 and helped the Falcons' winning 4x100 at their Class 1A state qualifier in Tabor. 

Monahan's 100-meter time of 10.78 was a personal best, ranks first in Class 1A and shattered a 50-year-old St. Albert school record. 

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.

PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Ava Rush & Lane Spieker

Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie

Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone

Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald 

Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn

Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer

Week 7: Emily Williams & Doug Berg 

Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier 

Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe 

Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay

Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman

Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman 

Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund 

Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan 

Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost

Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry

Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens 

Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans 

Week 24: Jenna Stephens & Tony Osburn 

Week 25: Aleah Hermansen & Treye Herr 

Week 26: Zoey Barber & Mikah Ruiz

Week 32: Maddax DeVault & Gavin Tarbox 

Week 33: Ryanne Mullen, Charlee Larsen & Ryce Reynolds

Week 34: Hanna Schimmer & Jace Cousatte 

Week 35: Nora Dougherty & Jordan Greenwood

Week 36: Le Yuan Sun & Kaden Ogle 

Week 37: Tieler Hull & Riley Blay 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.