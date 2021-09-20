JHRE Oswald Kirwan.jpg
(KMAland) -- The Week 4 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are East Atchison’s Kelsea Kirwan and Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Tanner Oswald.

Kirwan had another strong week for the Wolves on the links, shooting a 95 on Thursday at the Johnson County Central Invitational to win the individual championship. Kirwan was three strokes better than the rest of the field.

Oswald had a huge night for the Crusaders on Friday, throwing for 507 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 21-of-38 passes in a win over Woodbine. Oswald also had 9.5 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense. 

Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.

PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Lane Spieker & Ava Rush

Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie

Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone

