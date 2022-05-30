Abby Hiatt & Caelen DeVault
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors of Iowa's baseball/softball seasons go to Logan-Magnolia's Abby Hiatt and Nodaway Valley's Caelen DeVault. 

Hiatt kicked off her season in style with 68 strikeouts over five games. Hiatt retired 12 batters via strikeout against Kuemper on Monday, 17 against Treynor on Thursday and five against Underwood on Friday. She capped her dominant week with 34 total strikeouts on Saturday in wins over Woodbine (18) and Hinton (16). 

DeVault had success at the plate and on the mound last week. The Central Missouri football recruit went 5-for-6 at the dish with a double, a triple and three RBI. He also tossed a seven-inning, 14-strikeout performance against Wayne on Friday while allowing just two hits. 

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.

PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Ava Rush & Lane Spieker

Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie

Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone

Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald 

Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn

Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer

Week 7: Emily Williams & Doug Berg 

Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier 

Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe 

Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay

Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman

Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman 

Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund 

Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan 

Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost

Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry

Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens 

Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans 

Week 24: Jenna Stephens & Tony Osburn 

Week 25: Aleah Hermansen & Treye Herr 

Week 26: Zoey Barber & Mikah Ruiz

Week 32: Maddax DeVault & Gavin Tarbox 

Week 33: Ryanne Mullen, Charlee Larsen & Ryce Reynolds

Week 34: Hanna Schimmer & Jace Cousatte 

Week 35: Nora Dougherty & Jordan Greenwood

Week 36: Le Yuan Sun & Kaden Ogle 

Week 37: Tieler Hull & Riley Blay 

Week 38: Kylie Powers & Brendan Monahan

