(KMAland) -- The first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors of Iowa's baseball/softball seasons go to Logan-Magnolia's Abby Hiatt and Nodaway Valley's Caelen DeVault.
Hiatt kicked off her season in style with 68 strikeouts over five games. Hiatt retired 12 batters via strikeout against Kuemper on Monday, 17 against Treynor on Thursday and five against Underwood on Friday. She capped her dominant week with 34 total strikeouts on Saturday in wins over Woodbine (18) and Hinton (16).
DeVault had success at the plate and on the mound last week. The Central Missouri football recruit went 5-for-6 at the dish with a double, a triple and three RBI. He also tossed a seven-inning, 14-strikeout performance against Wayne on Friday while allowing just two hits.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.
