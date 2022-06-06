JHRE Athlete of the Week -- Kyler Owen & Alivia Ruble
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Hot weeks at the plate and efficient pitching were last week's keys to success for Southeast Warren's Alivia Ruble and Fremont-Mills' Kyler Owen.

For that, Ruble and Owen are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week.

Ruble was a home-run hitting machine last week with five dingers among her six hits. Ruble hit 6-for-11 last week with 11 RBI while also scoring five runs. The highlight of her week came on Wednesday, where she smashed three home runs in a dominant win over Earlham. Ruble also threw 14 2/3 innings last week with 15 strikeouts and only two earned runs. 

Owen, meanwhile, had a well-rounded week for the Knights. He went a perfect 9-for-9 at the plate with a double, a triple, four RBI and scored seven runs. He also showed off his speed by going a flawless 5-for-5 on stolen base tries. 

Owen was the winning pitcher in the Knight's crucial Corner Conference win over Sidney. The junior tossed six innings of no-hit action and struck out 10 on five walks to aid his team in a 12-2 win. 

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.

PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Ava Rush & Lane Spieker

Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie

Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone

Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald 

Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn

Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer

Week 7: Emily Williams & Doug Berg 

Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier 

Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe 

Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay

Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman

Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman 

Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund 

Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan 

Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost

Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry

Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens 

Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans 

Week 24: Jenna Stephens & Tony Osburn 

Week 25: Aleah Hermansen & Treye Herr 

Week 26: Zoey Barber & Mikah Ruiz

Week 32: Maddax DeVault & Gavin Tarbox 

Week 33: Ryanne Mullen, Charlee Larsen & Ryce Reynolds

Week 34: Hanna Schimmer & Jace Cousatte 

Week 35: Nora Dougherty & Jordan Greenwood

Week 36: Le Yuan Sun & Kaden Ogle 

Week 37: Tieler Hull & Riley Blay 

Week 38: Kylie Powers & Brendan Monahan

Week 40: Abby Hiatt & Caelen DeVault

