(KMAland) -- Hot weeks at the plate and efficient pitching were last week's keys to success for Southeast Warren's Alivia Ruble and Fremont-Mills' Kyler Owen.
For that, Ruble and Owen are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week.
Ruble was a home-run hitting machine last week with five dingers among her six hits. Ruble hit 6-for-11 last week with 11 RBI while also scoring five runs. The highlight of her week came on Wednesday, where she smashed three home runs in a dominant win over Earlham. Ruble also threw 14 2/3 innings last week with 15 strikeouts and only two earned runs.
Owen, meanwhile, had a well-rounded week for the Knights. He went a perfect 9-for-9 at the plate with a double, a triple, four RBI and scored seven runs. He also showed off his speed by going a flawless 5-for-5 on stolen base tries.
Owen was the winning pitcher in the Knight's crucial Corner Conference win over Sidney. The junior tossed six innings of no-hit action and struck out 10 on five walks to aid his team in a 12-2 win.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.
PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Ava Rush & Lane Spieker
Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie
Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone
Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald
Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn
Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer
Week 7: Emily Williams & Doug Berg
Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier
Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe
Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay
Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman
Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman
Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund
Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan
Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost
Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry
Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens
Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans
Week 24: Jenna Stephens & Tony Osburn
Week 25: Aleah Hermansen & Treye Herr
Week 26: Zoey Barber & Mikah Ruiz
Week 32: Maddax DeVault & Gavin Tarbox
Week 33: Ryanne Mullen, Charlee Larsen & Ryce Reynolds
Week 34: Hanna Schimmer & Jace Cousatte
Week 35: Nora Dougherty & Jordan Greenwood
Week 36: Le Yuan Sun & Kaden Ogle
Week 37: Tieler Hull & Riley Blay
Week 38: Kylie Powers & Brendan Monahan
Week 40: Abby Hiatt & Caelen DeVault