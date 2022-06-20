(KMAland) -- Murray's Keirsten Klein and Lewis Central's Aron Harrington are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week in the 2022 baseball/softball season.
Klein -- an eighth-grader -- led the Mustangs to a 5-3 record in a busy week with 11 hits in 21 at-bats, seven runs scored, five doubles and 12 total RBI. Klein is now hitting .483 on the year with a team-high 27 RBI.
Harrington, meanwhile, continued his big season with big showings at the plate and a quality effort on the mound. Harrington bopped nine hits in 16 tries, homered three times and drove in 13 runs. He also tossed eight innings with 14 strikeouts and just one earned run in wins over Kuemper Catholic and Winterset.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.
PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Ava Rush & Lane Spieker
Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie
Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone
Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald
Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn
Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer
Week 7: Emily Williams & Doug Berg
Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier
Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe
Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay
Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman
Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman
Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund
Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan
Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost
Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry
Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens
Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans
Week 24: Jenna Stephens & Tony Osburn
Week 25: Aleah Hermansen & Treye Herr
Week 26: Zoey Barber & Mikah Ruiz
Week 32: Maddax DeVault & Gavin Tarbox
Week 33: Ryanne Mullen, Charlee Larsen & Ryce Reynolds
Week 34: Hanna Schimmer & Jace Cousatte
Week 35: Nora Dougherty & Jordan Greenwood
Week 36: Le Yuan Sun & Kaden Ogle
Week 37: Tieler Hull & Riley Blay
Week 38: Kylie Powers & Brendan Monahan
Week 40: Abby Hiatt & Caelen DeVault
Week 41: Alivia Ruble & Kyler Owen
Week 42: Nevaeh Randall & Michael Turner