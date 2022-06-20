Aron Harrington & Keirsten Klein

(KMAland) -- Murray's Keirsten Klein and Lewis Central's Aron Harrington are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week in the 2022 baseball/softball season. 

Klein -- an eighth-grader -- led the Mustangs to a 5-3 record in a busy week with 11 hits in 21 at-bats, seven runs scored, five doubles and 12 total RBI. Klein is now hitting .483 on the year with a team-high 27 RBI. 

Harrington, meanwhile, continued his big season with big showings at the plate and a quality effort on the mound. Harrington bopped nine hits in 16 tries, homered three times and drove in 13 runs. He also tossed eight innings with 14 strikeouts and just one earned run in wins over Kuemper Catholic and Winterset. 

Both athletes will receive a t-shirt and certificate recognizing their achievement.

PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Ava Rush & Lane Spieker

Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie

Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone

Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald 

Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn

Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer

Week 7: Emily Williams & Doug Berg 

Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier 

Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe 

Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay

Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman

Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman 

Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund 

Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan 

Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost

Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry

Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens 

Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans 

Week 24: Jenna Stephens & Tony Osburn 

Week 25: Aleah Hermansen & Treye Herr 

Week 26: Zoey Barber & Mikah Ruiz

Week 32: Maddax DeVault & Gavin Tarbox 

Week 33: Ryanne Mullen, Charlee Larsen & Ryce Reynolds

Week 34: Hanna Schimmer & Jace Cousatte 

Week 35: Nora Dougherty & Jordan Greenwood

Week 36: Le Yuan Sun & Kaden Ogle 

Week 37: Tieler Hull & Riley Blay 

Week 38: Kylie Powers & Brendan Monahan

Week 40: Abby Hiatt & Caelen DeVault

Week 41: Alivia Ruble & Kyler Owen 

Week 42: Nevaeh Randall & Michael Turner 

