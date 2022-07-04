(KMAland) -- A pair of powerful hitters and stout pitchers have earned the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Glenwood's Allison Koontz had a hot bat last week with nine hits in 18 tries. Koontz had two doubles a triple and belted two homers in her week. She also pitched with 16 strikeouts and eight earned runs in 20 2/3 innings.
CAM senior star Lane Spieker ended his regular season and started the postseason on a high note. The Iowa Western commit had an astounding 15 hits in 17 at-bats. Among those hits, Spieker had four home runs, four doubles, a triple and 16 RBI. Spieker also tossed 10 1/3 innings with 21 strikeouts and only three earned runs.
Both athletes receive a certificate, t-shirt and interview on KMA’s Upon Further Review.
PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Ava Rush & Lane Spieker
Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie
Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone
Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald
Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn
Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer
Week 7: Emily Williams & Doug Berg
Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier
Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe
Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay
Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman
Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman
Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund
Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan
Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost
Week 21: Mya Moss & Vinny Mayberry
Week 22: Molly Allen, Savannah Sistad & Colten Stevens
Week 23: Madison Camden & Sage Evans
Week 24: Jenna Stephens & Tony Osburn
Week 25: Aleah Hermansen & Treye Herr
Week 26: Zoey Barber & Mikah Ruiz
Week 32: Maddax DeVault & Gavin Tarbox
Week 33: Ryanne Mullen, Charlee Larsen & Ryce Reynolds
Week 34: Hanna Schimmer & Jace Cousatte
Week 35: Nora Dougherty & Jordan Greenwood
Week 36: Le Yuan Sun & Kaden Ogle
Week 37: Tieler Hull & Riley Blay
Week 38: Kylie Powers & Brendan Monahan
Week 40: Abby Hiatt & Caelen DeVault
Week 41: Alivia Ruble & Kyler Owen
Week 42: Nevaeh Randall & Michael Turner
Week 43: Keirsten Klein & Aron Harrington
Week 44: Noelle McKnight & Lance Clayburg