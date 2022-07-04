JHRE -- Koontz & Spieker
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- A pair of powerful hitters and stout pitchers have earned the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. 

Glenwood's Allison Koontz had a hot bat last week with nine hits in 18 tries. Koontz had two doubles a triple and belted two homers in her week. She also pitched with 16 strikeouts and eight earned runs in 20 2/3 innings. 

CAM senior star Lane Spieker ended his regular season and started the postseason on a high note. The Iowa Western commit had an astounding 15 hits in 17 at-bats. Among those hits, Spieker had four home runs, four doubles, a triple and 16 RBI. Spieker also tossed 10 1/3 innings with 21 strikeouts and only three earned runs. 

Both athletes receive a certificate, t-shirt and interview on KMA’s Upon Further Review.

