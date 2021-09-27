(KMAland) -- The Week 5 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are AHSTW's Natalie Hagadon and Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn.
Hagadon was busy and efficient for the Lady Vikes in eight matches last week, posting 82 kills in eight matches and 18 sets. Hagadon's efforts led AHSTW to a 6-0 day at Saturday's Southwest Valley Tournament, where she eclipsed 500 career kills.
Eichorn ran to a title in Harlan on Saturday (16:20.38) and took third at Creighton Prep on Tuesday in 16:45.00.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.
PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Lane Spieker & Ava Rush
Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie
Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone
Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald