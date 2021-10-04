JHRE Week 6 -- Hunter Mortimer & Lauren Cullin/Arianne Skidmore
(KMAland) -- The Week 6 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Maryville's Arianne Skidmore and Lauren Cullin, as well as Weeping Water's Hunter Mortimer. 

Cullin and Skidmore earned their award on the tennis court last week, where they won a district title on Saturday, qualifying for sectionals. 

As for Mortimer, the Indians' quarterback rushed for 245 yards and three scores while also accumulating 12 tackles in Weeping Water's (6-0) 52-32 win over Elmwood-Murdock on Friday. 

Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.

