Emily Williams & Doug Berg
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Week 7 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Nodaway Valley's Doug Berg and East Mills' Emily Williams. 

Berg had a stellar week of cross country, running to a fourth-place finish out of 288 runners at Atlantic. Berg also ran to an individual title at his home meet on Monday in 17:58 -- 39 seconds better than the runner-up. Berg is currently ranked No. 9 in Class 1A by the IATC. 

Williams, meanwhile, had 37 kills, 36 digs and five blocks in matches against Stanton and Griswold. Williams is averaging 4.31 kills per set for the 18-13 Wolverines. 

Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.

PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Lane Spieker & Ava Rush

Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie

Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone

Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald 

Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn

Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.