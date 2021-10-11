(KMAland) -- The Week 7 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Nodaway Valley's Doug Berg and East Mills' Emily Williams.
Berg had a stellar week of cross country, running to a fourth-place finish out of 288 runners at Atlantic. Berg also ran to an individual title at his home meet on Monday in 17:58 -- 39 seconds better than the runner-up. Berg is currently ranked No. 9 in Class 1A by the IATC.
Williams, meanwhile, had 37 kills, 36 digs and five blocks in matches against Stanton and Griswold. Williams is averaging 4.31 kills per set for the 18-13 Wolverines.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.
PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Lane Spieker & Ava Rush
Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie
Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone
Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald
Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn
Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer