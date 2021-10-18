(KMAland) -- The Week 8 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are North Andrew's Makenna Goldizen and Elmwood-Murdock's Cade Hosier.
Both athletes shined for their respective teams in clutch situations last week. Hosier scored six touchdowns -- two rushing, two receiving and two kick returns -- in the Knights 68-36 win over Cedar Bluffs. Hosier rushed for 144 yards on four totes and caught two balls for 106 yards in the win.
Goldizen, meanwhile, had three hits, five RBI and a double for North Andrew in a pair of postseason wins over South Holt and Stanberry, qualifying the Cardinals for the Class 1 State Tournament.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.
