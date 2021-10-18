JHRE AOTW: Cade Hosier & Makenna Goldizen
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Week 8 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are North Andrew's Makenna Goldizen and Elmwood-Murdock's Cade Hosier. 

Both athletes shined for their respective teams in clutch situations last week. Hosier scored six touchdowns -- two rushing, two receiving and two kick returns -- in the Knights 68-36 win over Cedar Bluffs. Hosier rushed for 144 yards on four totes and caught two balls for 106 yards in the win. 

Goldizen, meanwhile, had three hits, five RBI and a double for North Andrew in a pair of postseason wins over South Holt and Stanberry, qualifying the Cardinals for the Class 1 State Tournament. 

Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.

PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Lane Spieker & Ava Rush

Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie

Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone

Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald 

Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn

Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer

Week 7: Doug Berg & Emily Williams 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.