(KMAland) -- The Week 9 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Logan-Magnolia's Courtney Sporrer and Maryville's Cooper Loe.
Sporrer ran to a district championship at the Panthers' Class 1A state qualifying meet in Panorama, leading her to team to a state qualification. Sporrer and the 1A No. 1 Panthers will compete at Saturday's state meet in Fort Dodge.
Loe, meanwhile, made his presence known on the gridiron, where he had 198 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Spoofhounds' 37-6 win over Lafayette.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.
