JHRE Loe Sporrer.jpg
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Week 9 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Logan-Magnolia's Courtney Sporrer and Maryville's Cooper Loe. 

Sporrer ran to a district championship at the Panthers' Class 1A state qualifying meet in Panorama, leading her to team to a state qualification. Sporrer and the 1A No. 1 Panthers will compete at Saturday's state meet in Fort Dodge. 

Loe, meanwhile, made his presence known on the gridiron, where he had 198 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Spoofhounds' 37-6 win over Lafayette. 

Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.

PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Lane Spieker & Ava Rush

Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie

Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone

Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald 

Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn

Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer

Week 7: Doug Berg & Emily Williams 

Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.