This is the final day of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcements, which have gone on throughout the month of August. The athletes and teams will be honored on Saturday, October 23rd at 5:00 PM at Shenandoah's Gladys Wirsig Auditorium.
The final team to be honored in this year’s KMA Sports Hall of Fame is the 1992 state boys track and field champion from Woodbine. Coached by the legendary Phil Hummel, the Tigers won their second state championship in a four-season span.
“It was a very amazing season,” an assistant coach with the team, Rod Smith, told KMA Sports. “It was probably the best season Woodbine track has ever had. We didn’t lose a single meet all year long. We had 35 kids out, and I don’t think we’d ever had that many kids out. And we had some very good leaders.”
Among the leaders was Matt Mullenix, who ran to state championships in the 800 and 1600 with times of 1:55.56 and 4:24.99, respectively.
“His freshman year in 1989, he had some very good leaders that year,” Smith said. “They ended up winning state, and that really brought him along. He stepped up after they graduated, and he really took over. So much of the team really followed him.”
Mullenix also anchored the medley relay to a championship, teaming with Brian Scichilone, Bret Melby and Chad Barry for a winning time of 3:34.40. With a different scoring system and a limit of three running events per athlete, the Tigers tied with Fredericksburg for the state title in 1992.
“Had it been like we have it now at state track I don’t think it would have been a tied championship,” Smith added. “Had (Mullenix) been in the 4x4 or 4x8 with us we probably would have won (outright).”
While Mullenix was the star, he was hardly alone in helping the Tigers to one of their finest seasons in school history.
“We ended up having 11 qualify for state that year,” Smith said. “Chad Barry was a junior that year and was very good. He ended up going in the discus and got a fourth there. He was in the medley and in the 4x4 and 4x8, so he was one of the few that qualified in four events.
“Melby was part of the medley also and was a very good senior. (Scichilone) ran a 200 in that medley relay. We had others like Joe Dolan in the 3200. Todd Nelson qualified in the shot put and ended up getting seventh. We had some others in the 4x4 and 4x8. Aaron Williams, Greg Reisz, Sam Kinzer, Bart Boustead, Ryan Hammitt. Hammitt also qualified in the open 4, so we ended up qualifying quite a few that year.”
Putting it all together was National High School Hall of Fame coach, the late Phil Hummel, who also led the Tigers to a state title in 1989 and a runner-up finish in 1988.
“He was very good at motivating and working with the athletes,” Smith said. “One of the things he taught me was try to – every day at practice – interact with all of them if you could. He centered most of his teams around the middle distance runners because they could go clear down to the 200 or up to the 1600. Matt fell right into that leadership that helped us do an awful lot.”
This is the first Woodbine induction into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. They join former state track champions from Villisca (1967), Corning (1977) and the Rock Port boys (1979) and girls (2008) that have been honored.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Smith below and view all of the previous KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcements for this year at the links below the interview.
