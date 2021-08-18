(KMAland) -- The 2021-22 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class announcements continue throughout the rest of the month on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
On Wednesday, the Hall of Fame added one of the great throwers and linemen in the history of KMAland. Clarinda’s Andy Nordland won two Drake Relays championships and earned a pair of shot put titles in the mid-80s with the Cardinals.
“The Drake Relays were always something really special to me,” Nordland said. “(My dad) took me to my first Drake Relays in 1972 when I was just four years old. I’ll never forget it, and it made such an impact on me. I can remember it to this day. I was just fascinated by everything going on that day.”
Nordland, who was also a First Team All-State and National High School All-American in football, says winning those Drake Relays titles will be something he will cherish forever.
“Some time in the years after (I first went to the Drake Relays), I finally started to think maybe I might actually be able to compete there,” he continued. “When I won my first title in 1985, it was a really, really special thing to me. It was a very special moment having gone there all those years, and they were really special times with my dad.”
Nordland was hardly just skirting by on his way to winning championships at Drake. In 1985, he won by over a foot before a win in 1986 by nearly three feet.
“It was nice to have a little cushion there,” Nordland said. “When you’re on a stage like that, anybody can step up and have a big throw. I never really felt really comfortable until the competition was over.”
As far as Nordland’s journey to becoming one of the state’s all-time best throwers, the Clarinda alum says he just kind of fell into the events.
“I was always a big kid,” he said. “I kind of always knew I wasn’t going to be a runner. When I got into junior high, that’s when I started to get interested in it and had a little bit of success.”
Nordland also found major success nationally, winning an AAU National Indoor championship in the shot put and finishing as a runner-up at the Pathmark Indoor National Championships.
“I kind of took to it,” he added. “I enjoyed the technique aspect of it. I always liked being in the weight room, lifting and trying to get stronger. I think it was just natural I gravitated to the shot put and discus.”
Nordland went on to Iowa State, where he was an All-Big Eight honoree in the shot put and a member of the Cyclone’s Big Eight championship team in 1988. He also spent some time as a coach with William Jewell and the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Other members of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame from Clarinda include Bryant Hummel (19-20), Sandy Kirchner (20-21), Kristin Kovar (17-18), Jill and Kyle Marcum (17-18), Mark Paulson (16-17), Cindy (Whitmore) Alvarez (18-19) and BJ Windhorst (16-17). The Eberly Family was the first winner of the Legacy Award in 17-18 that is now in their name, and the 1956 Clarinda boys cross country (16-17) and 1969 Clarinda football (19-20) teams have also been honored.
Listen to the full interview with Nordland below and stay tuned for more KMA Sports Hall of Fame inductees throughout the rest of the month.
