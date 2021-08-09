(KMAland) -- The sixth class of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame continues this week and throughout the rest of August on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
Today’s announcement features one of four teams that will be honored in the class, and it’s the only girls basketball team in Corning history to qualify for the state tournament. The 1981-82 squad was coached by Jerry (Flip) Larsen and had a diverse group that worked its way to Des Moines.
“We had a great time,” Connie Mercer — a senior guard on the team — told KMA Sports. “It was pretty overwhelming. The biggest thing I remember is how nervous we all were. We had been preparing for this since we were in elementary school, and we were an excellent team. When we got to the state tournament, all of the crowd was overwhelming coming from a small town.”
The “Red Raiderettes” were 23-2 entering the tournament, which was played at the famed Veterans Memorial Auditorium or “The Barn.” Along with Mercer, the senior class also had guard Susan Achen, guard/forward Margaret Linn and guard Jackie Bogue.
“I grew up my entire life in Corning,” Mercer said. “When I was in (junior high), the boys had a tournament team at state. We had a lot from wrestling that went every year to the state tournament and some incredible track (athletes). Our basketball team, the amount of boys that supported us was pretty incredible.”
Brenda Graf, Diane Cerven, Teresa Evans, Cindy Cline, Cindy Lyles and Donette Pfander made up the junior class while sophomore Kelli Bemis and freshmen Brenda Archer, Darla Pfander, Lisa Roberts and Kim Stielow also dotted the roster.
“(Coach Larsen) really put us through the ringer in getting us trained and getting us well-groomed to never run out of steam at the end of the game,” Mercer said. “Our main forwards were (Bemis, Graf, Cerven and Linn). Our guard section was (Evans, Achen, Bogue) and myself. We had some others that fit in there. We had a great team.
“The forwards were really strong, and the guards were really strong. Our guards were pretty short compared with the other team when it came to the state tournament, but we did a great job throughout the whole year. We were definitely in shape to compete with anyone.”
In 1982, the tournament was an all-class tournament, and Corning ran into Mater Dei out of Clinton. Despite a tough battle, they fell by a 77-68 final score.
“One of the things I remember the most is they gave us a tea party,” Mercer said. “Coming from a small town and a farm in a small town, they really (treat like you queens). Des Moines really went out of their way to promote girl sports.”
The 1981-82 Corning girls basketball team is the second team from the school to be recognized in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame, joining the 1977 state boys track champion. Also, former Corning state golf runner-up Kyle Ritchie is a member of the 2016-17 class. Listen to the full interview with Mercer in the audio file below — and stay tuned for more Hall of Fame announcements throughout the rest of the month.
