(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame will announce its sixth class throughout the month of August each day on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
The latest announcement goes to Nodaway Valley, where Darrell Burmeister has put together a legendary career as a coach in cross country, basketball and track and field.
Burmeister brought many wins and a total of six team championships to the school during an incredible career that spans over four decades.
“I loved competitive sports and was active in a lot of things at (Northern Iowa),” Burmeister told KMA Sports. “The more I got into my coaching classes, I just kind of fell in love with it.”
Burmeister began his coaching and teaching career at Maquoketa Valley in the 1970s. His first coaching job was as the school’s seventh grade boys track coach.
“They had a staff reduction because of declining enrollment,” Burmeister said. “It was about June of 1979, and I applied for the Bridgewater-Fontanelle social studies and assistant basketball position.”
Burmeister got that job and after five years working under several head coaches, he was given his first chance as a varsity head coach. Since then, Burmeister has racked up over 600 wins as a basketball coach, claimed the 2006 Class 2A state title and put together five state team champions in cross country.
“I think you’ve got to give them opportunities,” Burmeister said. “I’m a lifetime learner and attend clinics yet today. It’s not going to happen overnight and definitely didn’t happen overnight for me. You have to persevere and be resilient.
“You’ve got to let (the kids) know you care and how you spend your time and money on kids is one way. If you’re always there opening up the gym or doing workouts in the summer time. I’ve been blessed with a lot of kids that bought into (both) programs. Consistency has always been the key over the years.”
While Burmeister always loved basketball and spent many years trying to build the program it eventually became, cross country was one that he kind of fell into. When Bridgewater-Fontanelle joined with Greenfield to form Nodaway Valley in 1995, Burmeister grabbed up the opportunity to lead the cross country programs.
“The opportunity was there,” he said. “I had studied it over the years, but after I got the position I think I’ve gone to about 25 distance clinics. I’ve just got to know a lot of good cross country coaches over the years at the collegiate and high school level. I just kind of put it together, and we kind of figured out that we know what we’re doing now.”
The boys struck first with a state team championship in 2002 while KMA Sports Hall of Famer Megan (Winkelmann) Ivusic grabbed individual titles in 2002 and 2003. The girls team also won a championship in 2009 before the boys put together an incredible run with three titles in a row from 2015 through 2017. Finally, Joshua Baudler claimed the boys individual title in 2019.
Meanwhile, the basketball program got over the hump and into the state tournament for the first time in 2005. The Wolverines finished second that year before claiming the ultimate crown in 2006.
“We lost to Bondurant-Farrar at Ankeny,” Burmeister said. “We got beat, and our guys said, ‘We’re not losing again, B.’ We played Bondurant-Farrar in the semifinals, and we pulled off that one. Then the next game was Fort Dodge, St. Edmond. They were kind of a heavy favorite.
“The crowd was all in green (for St. Patrick’s Day). We were down like 22-10 at halftime, but Lance McFarland hit that three-quarter shot at the end of the third quarter and that kind of got us the momentum.”
The boys basketball program went on to appear in four more tournaments in 2007, 2012, 2013 and 2015.
Coach Burmeister joins Ivusic in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame as legendary figures from Nodaway Valley. Listen to the full interview with Coach Burmeister from Thursday’s UFR below – and stay tuned for more Hall of Fame announcements throughout the rest of the month.
