(KMAland) -- The sixth KMA Sports Hall of Fame class continues this week and throughout the rest of August on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
Today’s announcement goes back to the world of distance running in the early 90s. Tri-Center’s Marty Dalton was one of the major players of what many consider the golden era of distance running in KMAland.
“It was a lot of fun,” Dalton told KMA Sports. “We raced each other pretty much every meet we were at, and when we get to state it’s kind of a break. I got it into my head that I could run with those guys, so I could win this.”
Dalton says he came “out of his shell” in his junior year at the state track meet, capturing the Class 2A 3200 meter title in 1993.
“I took 20 seconds off my PR at the state meet,” he said. “It was one of those where I tried a new race strategy. I let the leaders go, and I felt like I didn’t need to be in the lead for the first six laps. Going into the second to last lap, I took off, put in a big surge and broke the race open. I always felt like I was a decent runner, but that was a coming out party for me.”
Dalton took off from there. He won the state cross country championship in Class 1A later that fall before claiming the Drake Relays title in the two-mile in 1994 while fighting through snow.
“It was one of those moments where I don’t remember at all,” Dalton said. “I was so entranced and in the zone on that particular day. I remember looking around, and it was slushy around the track. My shoe was untied. I just kept going. It was quite an experience.”
Dalton added more championships to his mantle by the end of the 1994 season, claiming the 1600 meter run and the 3200 for a second consecutive year. Much of the success, he believes, goes back to winning that first state title.
“From a confidence standpoint, it changed my whole perspective on everything,” he said. “I just had a confidence that whole next year.”
Dalton is the fourth Tri-Center alum in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame, joining previous inductees Cary Cochran (2017-18), David Carlson (2019-20) and Karen Jennings (2020-21). The 1987 state baseball champions from the school were also honored in the 2016-17 class. Further, former Western Iowa Conference rival Bill Blay of Griswold (2018-19) is a previous inductee.
Listen to the full interview with Dalton in the audio file below — and stay tuned for more Hall of Fame announcements throughout the rest of the month.
OTHER 2020-21 KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENTS