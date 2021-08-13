(KMAland) -- The announcement of our sixth KMA Sports Hall of Fame class continues on throughout the month of August on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
Today, we welcome one of Glenwood’s finest athletes in school history. Patty (Hodgson) Gleeson starred in multiple sports during the 1970s with the Rams, claiming All-State honors in basketball and softball while also starring in track and field.
“(Sports) were my whole life, basically,” Gleeson said. “It was year-round, which was exciting. I had something to look forward to every season. I didn’t rest much in between, and that suited me because I was very energetic. I needed an outlet, and I was so happy that women were given this chance to compete in athletics. The timing for me was perfect.”
Title IX impacted opportunities for Gleeson, who took full advantage while averaging just under 50 points per game at Glenwood in her senior season.
“I think one of the advantages I had was that I was also a high jumper in track,” she said. “I had that spring and could out-jump everyone. Even though I might not have been a pure shooter, I could get a second and third chance a lot of times.”
Gleeson was named an All-State team member in both 1973 and 1974.
“I came in as an 8th grader helping with the balls and participating in practice,” Gleeson said. “Freshman year, I got to start, and my average probably went up 10 points per game until my senior year. I don’t want to say I was a ball hog, but everyone gave me the ball.”
Gleeson, who was a first team All-State choice as a pitcher in softball as a senior, went on to a Hall of Fame career at Iowa State. She held multiple records at ISU and is the first woman to break the 1,000-point barrier at the school after making the adjustment from 6-on-6 to 5-on-5.
“I loved running full court,” Gleeson said. “I was a sprinter and a fast breaker, but defensively it took a little while. I was a quick learner, and I think the biggest thing I had to hold back on was that I would foul a lot. The rebounding was natural, but I didn’t become a guard. I never really picked up how to dribble the ball.”
That didn’t seem to impact her success, though, as she went on to play in the Women’s Professional Basketball League. Formed in 1979, she was drafted by the Iowa Cornets and averaged 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds in her rookie year.
Gleeson also excelled in track and field at Iowa State, winning the Big Eight championship in the high jump in 1975 and 1976. She also won the conference championship in the 440 hurdles and the mile relay in 1975.
Gleeson joins Taylor Kaufman (17-18) and Linda Rowe (17-18) as Glenwood alums in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. Coach Mike Artist (16-17) and the 1989 wrestling team (18-19) are also Glenwood inductees.
Listen to the full interview with Gleeson linked below — and stay tuned for more Hall of Fame announcements throughout the rest of the month.
