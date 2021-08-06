(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame will announce its sixth class throughout the month of August each day on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
Today’s announcement goes to Red Oak, where Steve Carson is one of KMAland’s most legendary figures of the early 1960s. Carson was an all-around star athlete but an injury in football led him to focus on track and field. The rest is history.
Carson helped Red Oak claim three Hawkeye 8 conference championships and three district titles from 1960 through 1963.
“We had a real good track team,” Carson said. “From the time we were in grade school, everybody ran, played baseball and played touch football. That’s all we did the whole time. It didn’t seem like it was anything special. It was just a bunch of kids that enjoyed competing together.”
Carson set state records in the 220 (22.4), 440 (49.9), 180-low hurdles (20.1) and long jump (23-08.75) and claimed five state championships, including a trio of individual titles in the 50, the 440 and the 60-yard low hurdles at the 1963 indoor state meet.
“The biggest one would have been my long jump when I set the state record,” Carson said. “My track coach got involved. I hit the end of the pit, so my coach made them stop everything and dig the board up at the end of the pit so I could finish jumping.”
The long jump record stood for nearly 20 years in the state of Iowa. While he made a lasting mark in Red Oak, he became an even bigger sensation at Iowa State, where he was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2008.
“Iowa State was a real good experience,” Carson said. “I wasn’t intending to go to Iowa State in the first place. I was going to Peru in Nebraska, but somehow and some way the Iowa State coach got in contact with my mom one evening. Two days later, I was enrolled at Iowa State.”
Carson took second in the 600-yard dash at the 1966 NCAA Indoor Championships to earn All-America honors. A year later, he claimed Big Eight Conference titles in the 600-yard indoor and the 440-yard outdoor. He won his first national title in 1967 in the 600-yard dash.
The former Red Oak standout was the first Iowa State athlete to win an NCAA individual title. He added a runner-up finish in the 440-yard dash at the 1967 NCAA Outdoor Championships, running a 46.0 to break the school record at the time.
Carson went on to the 1967 U.S. Track & Field Federation National Championships, winning the 600 and defeating Olympic champion Lee Evans in the process. He was also the U.S. Federation champion in the 600 in 1965.
“It had to do with the coaching,” Carson said. “He was real good. We ran from August until June. We were running quite a bit, and I was originally a half-miler. I ran a few, but I really ran well in the quarter and the 600. That was my basic claim to fame, doing those events.”
Carson is the eighth Red Oak alum to join the KMA Sports Hall of Fame class. Listen to the full interview with the former Tiger and Cyclone in the audio file below – and stay tuned for more Hall of Fame announcements throughout the rest of the month.