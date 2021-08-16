(KMAland) -- Week three of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcements for our 2021-22 class continues on and through the rest of the month on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
Today, we welcome one of the great wrestlers of the area since the turn of the century. Missouri Valley’s Dalton Jensen was a three-time state place winner and a two-time state champion during a career that spanned the mid-2000s.
“I had the opportunity to be our first wrestling state champ,” Jensen said. “The head coach at the time was (the late) Chuck Earleywine. He was a big role model for me and someone I looked up to. That was an awesome opportunity to be Chuck’s first state champ. I know that was something he was super proud of.”
Jensen won state championships in 2005 and 2007 and finished third in 2006. He was the most outstanding wrestler of the 1A tournament in 2007, pinning his way to his second state title.
“What I would be known for the most was the cradle on top,” Jensen said. “My dad used that back in high school and kind of passed that on to my older brothers, and it kind of transitioned down to me. For my weight class, I kind of had a long wingspan, and that sort of helped as well.”
Jensen was born into a wrestling family, so his success didn’t come by accident. He was around the sport from an early age.
“I’m sure I was on the mat as soon as I could walk, chasing my brothers around,” Jensen said. “I think the first time they threw me into a practice and maybe a tournament or two was four years old. I kind of hit the ground running when I hit the AAU (scene) in second grade. Once I got into about seventh and eighth grade, I kind of started to really fall in love with the sport and do it year round.”
Jensen’s wrestling career went beyond high school and continues to this day. After his successful career at Missouri Valley, he wrestled three seasons at Iowa State, earning Division I national qualifier status in 2010. After Cael Sanderson left ISU for Penn State, Jensen transferred to Nebraska-Kearney for his final two seasons.
In 2011, Jensen was a Division II national runner-up and then won the national championship in 2012, pinning his opponent in the finals to capture the title.
“I was very intrinsically motivated,” Jensen said. “I was very competitive. I think that was something natural. I took advantage of all the resources and opportunities around me, which was created by my parents. With them owning a business, they could take off here or there, and they were willing to take me wherever I wanted to go.
“They let me have reins. If I was motivated and wanted to do it, they were going to create the opportunity for me to do it. It was a blessing to have the parents that gave me many opportunities to go compete.”
Jensen went from wrestling to coaching wrestling at UNK, spending two years as an assistant and one season as the associate head coach before taking over as the head coach. In four seasons since, the Lopers have finished in the top five nationally with numerous national champions and All-Americans.
Jensen joins Missouri Valley baseball coach Rod Unger (20-21) in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. Listen to the full interview with Jensen linked below – and stay tuned for more Hall of Fame announcements throughout the rest of the month.
