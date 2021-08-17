(KMAland) -- Week three of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcements continue on and through the rest of the month on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
On Tuesday, we welcomed one of the finest multi-sport athletes a proud and perennially successful athletic school has ever seen. Treynor’s Katie (Maguire) Campbell won 20 career letters and participated in 11 state meets or tournaments during her career from 1998 through 2002.
“It didn’t seem weird at the time to go out for all the sports I did,” Campbell told KMA Sports. “That’s kind of just what we did.”
Campbell was a five-time letter winner in softball, a four-timer in volleyball, basketball and track and even grabbed three letters in cross country.
“(Coach Gail Hartigan) coached me in every single one of those except for softball,” Campbell said. “If you were out for basketball or volleyball then you went out for track. Playing all of those all year was nothing out of the ordinary, and it was a blast.”
Campbell was highly successful in everything she tried. In basketball, she earned many awards, including All-Western Iowa three times and was a First Team All-State choice as a senior. She was a First Team All-WIC four times and an All-State honoree three times during a five-year softball career that saw her post a .415 batting average.
She was also an all-conference choice three times in volleyball and an all-state pick in her senior year. She qualified for the Drake Relays, made it to state track all four years and claimed four career medals. Finally, she was a one-time state qualifier in cross country.
“I think cross country and track were so mentally preparing for everything else,” Campbell said. “Volleyball was not my favorite, but I had a really fun time playing it. We kind of had a deal where if I played volleyball for the volleyball players they play basketball for me. At a small school, you can’t specialize and be successful year round.”
Campbell has plenty of attributes that made her successful, but she points to a relationship – with a KMA Sports Hall of Famer in her own right, Coach Hartigan – as a contributing factor.
“I love her,” Campbell said. “The thing she was the best at was relationships. She was an amazing coach, but she really became more like a mom. I spent more time with her than anybody all through high school. I even went to church with her. That poor woman had to spend Sunday through Saturday with me. She was and still is a huge part of my life.”
Along with Hartigan (16-17), other Treynor athletes and coaches that are in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame include Jerome Howe (19-20), Madison (Keysor) Blankenship (17-18), Chaley (Rath) Hempel (18-19), Doug Woods (18-19) and Bob Mantell (19-20).
Listen to the full interview with Campbell linked below
