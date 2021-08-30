(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame continues announcements for its sixth class through the end of August on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
On Monday, South Page’s dynamite football and track and field star, Kevin Wise, was officially announced as a member of the latest class.
“We had to play every sport,” Wise told KMA Sports. “Even back in the 90s, South Page was a smaller school, and we had to play every sport. And I started as young as possible. Learning sport, learning community and learning how to practice and how repetition is important was instilled in me when I was very small.”
Wise remains one of the most decorated athletes in South Page’s athletic history, earning All-State football honors and winning the long jump in 1995 and 1996. Wise was also a runner-up in his senior year and placed eighth at the Drake Relays.
“I never really learned that I was pretty fast and can jump pretty far until roughly sixth grade,” Wise said. “My father and mother entered me in the Junior Olympics at a regional meet in Clarinda, and I did pretty well. We went to state, and I performed pretty well. Just from then, I caught the bug.”
Coming from a small community and performing the way he did gave plenty of spotlight to South Page and the Corner Conference. Knowing that fact, Wise says it still gives him goosebumps.
“It was nothing but support (at South Page),” Wise said. “We were a small community and mostly come from modest means. Any level of success or glimpse of hope, the spotlight is given to it. I certainly felt the support and was given everything I needed.”
After a sterling high school career, Wise walked on to the Iowa football program.
“I mostly just followed a girl there,” Wise laughed. “Looking back, absolutely no regrets. I didn’t have a scholarship and was offered to go to other places, but I knew I wanted to major in computer science. They encouraged walk-ons (at Iowa), and it was quite the experience.”
Wise is the first South Page alum to accept induction into athlete wing of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. Listen to the full interview with Wise below and stay tuned for one final Hall of Fame announcement on Tuesday.
