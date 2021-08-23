(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame continues announcements for its sixth class throughout the month of August on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
On Monday, one of the most efficient shooters in KMAland history was announced as an inductee. Rock Port’s Kim Scamman was a prolific scorer and rebounder during her career in the early 1980s.
“I lived next door to a church parking lot that had a basketball goal,” Scamman said. “I remember going out as a kid and playing with the older kids. I was a good shooter and shot over 50% my entire career. I took pride in that part of it. I had pretty good jumping ability, and I took pride in getting after the ball. I always thought the ball was mine.”
That played out in the statistics, too. Scamman averaged 15.8 rebounds per game as a junior and 17.2 as a senior, leading the state of Missouri in all classes. She was also the top scorer in the state as a junior, putting in 28.1 points per game while leading Rock Port to a third place finish in 1981.
“We shocked everyone,” Scamman said. “We didn’t have the best record that year, but we put it together towards the end when it counted. The tournament back then was a lot different than it is now. We played on a Monday and a Wednesday, and then we were down at state. It was probably a little overwhelming to see the big spaciousness of (Hearnes Center in Columbia). We had good crowds there. It was fun and exciting, but it could be a little overwhelming.”
As Rock Port made their state run, Scamman was on fire. She set the record for all classes with the most points in a state tournament game with 47, going 18-of-19 from the field. She also broke the all class record for most points in a state tournament with 123.
“The 47-point game was actually the quarterfinal game,” she said. “Scott County Central held me down pretty good (in the semifinal). I was able to put it back together (in the third place game). The quarterfinal game still stands out. We were down and had trouble getting the ball past half court at the beginning, and then we started putting it together. Shots just started falling.”
Scamman would finish her Rock Port career as the school’s all-time leader in points (1,762), rebounds (1,106) and assists (161). She also holds records for most points in a game (48) and most points in a season (703) at the school.
While Scamman ranks as one of Missouri’s greatest all-time basketball players, she was hardly just that. She was also quite the golfer, earning three district medals and placing fifth in the state as an individual, and she held the triple jump and long jump records for a spell at the school.
“I enjoyed all different sports,” Scamman said. “I still play a lot of golf now. I did all the jumping events (in track). Anything to avoid running too much. I was able to jump fairly decent and enjoyed that part of it.”
Scamman took her basketball talents to Northwest Missouri State, ranking among the top 15 scorers in program history with 1,325 points. She also earned All-MIAA three seasons and was a member of Northwest Missouri State’s 1983-84 Hall of Fame team.
Scamman is the first individual from Rock Port to be inducted into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. She joins the 1979 boys track & field and 2008 girls track & field state champions as inductees. Listen to the complete interview with Scamman linked below and stay tuned for more Hall of Fame announcements through the rest of August.
