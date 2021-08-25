(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame continues announcements for its sixth class throughout the month of August on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
On Wednesday, the KMA Sports Hall of Fame welcomed one of the greatest distance runners in Iowa history. Four-time cross country champion, 11-time state track champion and two-time prep Drake Relays champion Rebekah Topham routinely wowed crowds during her time running for the Griswold Tigers.
“There’s a lot (of memories),” Topham told KMA Sports. “When we won state track my sophomore year, that stands out. I think it was very special when I won my fourth cross country title just because I was really struggling that year. So many memories, and they were all so special.”
Topham remains one of the most decorated KMAland athletes in history with the four titles in cross country, four in the 1500, three each in the 800 and 3000 and one in the 400 hurdles.
“One that really stands out was my freshman year,” Topham said. “Me and my teammate (Alyx Flippin) went 1-2 in the 3000. I was so happy for her because she was not ranked to get second, so that was a big breakthrough race for her. I just remember hearing the announcer the whole time, and that one will always stand out to me.
“The other one that pops into my mind is the fourth cross country (championship). I already had three of them, and there was a lot of pressure that year. I only slept like three hours the night before that race. I was dealing with health stuff, so to pull through was pretty special.”
Topham, of course, made no bones about her love for the 1500 meter run. Her Twitter handle, after all, honors the race.
“I think the 1500 is a nice distance,” she said. “It’s not super long or super short. Now, in college, it’s shorter to me. Back in high school, I would do the 800 and the 3k, and this was the nice sweet spot in the middle. Now, in college, it seems really short.”
One of Topham’s most surprising – and perhaps most impressive – feats was her yearly dalliance with chasing a 400 meter hurdles championship. In her junior season, she claimed her one and only title in the event.
“That was because of my Coach Andy Everett,” Topham said. “He really loved the 400 hurdles, so he had a lot of people try them. I was really excited for them because I loved trying new things, but my dad was a little hesitant. He didn’t want me to get injured, so he wasn’t a big fan of them. I think he got used to it. It was definitely something I never imagined doing, but it’s something I’m definitely glad I did do.”
Topham went on to an All-American career at Wichita State, winning multiple conference championships, placing eighth in the nation in the 3000 meter steeplechase in 2019 and earning 10 top-10 times in program history.
Topham joins Bill Blay and Coach Gary Bergstrom as KMA Sports Hall of Fame inductees from Griswold. Listen to the full interview with Topham below and stay tuned for more KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcements through the rest of August.
