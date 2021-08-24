(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame continues announcements for its sixth class throughout the month of August on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
Tuesday’s Hall of Fame announcement came from Bedford, where Sean Shafar is one of the most prolific athletes in the school’s proud history. He was especially prolific in football, leading the Bulldogs to three state semifinals and earning All-State honors twice.
“We had a good core group of guys,” Shafar told KMA Sports. “I was fortunate enough to play with some very talented people and that led to our success. We had some really good coaches when I was there. They made the Bedford program what it was. I was very fortunate to play under those guys.”
The 1999 Bedford graduate, Shafar played for the 1998 state runner-up and was also a part of two other semifinalist teams in 1996 and 1997. The Iowa High School Athletic Association Hall of Famer rushed for over 1,100 yards in each season, culminating with 2,517 yards and 53 touchdowns as a senior.
“The 90s and 2000s, Bedford was a football town,” Shafar said. “The whole town came. If it was Friday night and an away game, you could have robbed somebody in Bedford because everybody was gone. It was pretty special.”
For his career, Shafar averaged over nine yards per carry and rushed for 6,536 yards and 105 touchdowns. He also had 806 yards receiving and was a star return man making for 9,629 all purpose yards in his career.
While Shafar’s career proved incredible, he deflects praise while heaping plenty on his teammates and coaches. The community and culture also played a huge part, according to Shafar, who got into football while watching the 1992 team win a state championship.
“I was (one of) the water boys,” Shafar said. “I just remember it was a special feeling. We went to the Dome, and it just kind made all of us want to play football and succeed at it.”
Bedford did succeed plenty during Shafar’s career, winning 39 games while ultimately advancing to a state championship game before falling to Pekin in his senior year. Along that road, Shafar says he remembers a thrilling 31-30 come-from-behind win over Southern Cal in a state quarterfinal.
“We were down 30-6 at halftime, and we came back and won,” he said. “I remember they were marching down the field with a minute something left. They decided to pass, and I happened to intercept the pass. We kneeled the ball and won the game that way.”
Shafar was also a four-year starter in basketball and baseball and qualified for state three times in the 100 meter dash during his prep career. He would go on to Northwest Missouri State and was a member of the 1999 national championship football team.
Shafar joins former Bedford athletes Kayla (Lindenmeyer) Launius, Kyle Ritchie and his aunt Connie Shafar in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. The late Bob McCoy — one of Shafar’s football coaches — is also a KMA Sports Hall of Fame member.
Listen to the full interview with Shafar below and stay tuned for more KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcements through the rest of August.
