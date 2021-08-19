(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame continues announcements for this year’s class throughout the rest of the month on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
Thursday’s inductee is one of Shenandoah’s most dominant basketball standouts that also had a big hand in major success for the volleyball and track and field programs. Serena Parker left Shenandoah as its all-time leading scorer and rebounder, earning All-State honors three times in her career.
“I look back and think about the impact that my coaches and my teammates had on me,” Parker said. “It helped me grow into the athlete I was when I went to college and what I’m doing now. I look back with fond memories. I had the best time, and it helped me gain confidence so much as an athlete and person.”
The 2015 graduate helped transform Shenandoah athletics during her career, setting new standards for wins in multiple sports and advancing deep into the postseason.
“My first game playing basketball in high school gave me the mindset that we can really change the program,” Parker said. “Going in as a freshman, I think the most wins the girls team had was eight or nine.”
Parker points to several of her teams’ postseason contests, including a regional final five-set heartbreaking loss to Red Oak in volleyball, as some of her most memorable games. Not because of a win or loss, but because of the support and excitement they received and brought out in the community.
“Just seeing how many came out to support us and the energy was incredible,” she said. “Even in college, I never played in anything like that. Just seeing that support and how much we had an impact on giving something for people to be excited about was really cool.”
As it stands, Parker is currently the school’s all-time leader in 2-point field goals, 2-point percentage, total field goal percentage and rebounds. She’s second in points scored, field goals made and blocks and is third in free throws made.
Statistics aside, it’s hard to put a number on her impact in changing the culture of Shenandoah athletics. We can try, though. In her four years, Parker’s teams won 56 basketball games. The four years prior they won just 22.
In volleyball, Parker’s teams won 78 times in a four-year stretch. The four years before it? There were 26 total wins. And in track and field, she earned three state medals with a pair of fifth-place finishes in the shot put and discus and another sixth-place medal in the shot. She also continues to hold the school's shot put record.
“Just to see how motivated and the hard work and effort (the athletes now) are putting in,” Parker said. “I had a lot of leaders that helped bring me up and gave me a lot of support. Sydney (Nielsen) and I were working out and lifting weights at 5 AM in middle school. To see other girls doing that – to see these girls training – and knowing I may have had an impact on it, means so much to me.”
Parker is quick to point out her relationship with another outstanding Shenandoah athlete in her class, Nielsen, who was just as impactful in those three sports and one of the best volleyball players and 400 hurdlers of her era.
“We played together since third grade,” Parker said. “We were always close since kindergarten, and we would push each other in practice and weight lifting. We were competitors amongst each other and friends at the end of the day. We were together all the time. Just to have that connection was a cool experience. I’ve never been that close with anybody else on the court. It was a unique connection.”
Parker joins other former Shenandoah stars in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame: Van Brownson (18-19), Missy (Buttry) Rock (16-17), Alex Curry (16-17), Brooke (Graham) Penn (20-21), Bob Livingston (19-20), Tyler McGinnis (16-17) and Todd Millikan (17-18). Additionally, Coach Ray Graves (16-17) and his 1989 Shenandoah-Essex boys cross country champions (19-20) have been previously honored. The 2000 and 2001 Shenandoah baseball teams were also in the 20-21 class.
Listen to the full interview with Parker linked below and stay tuned for more KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcements throughout the rest of August.
