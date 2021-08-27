(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame continues announcements for its sixth class throughout the month of August on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
On Friday, we welcomed arguably the greatest baseball coach in KMAland history to this year’s class. Lenox legend Steve Westphal won 638 games and a state championship during his tenure as the Tigers head coach.
“When I got to Lenox, I did a little research,” Westphal told KMA Sports. “They hadn’t won a district in 24 years. I think the whole community was hungry for a change and somebody to turn that program around. Luckily, we ran across some good community support and ballplayers, and things changed quickly.”
Westphal led Lenox to 13 conference championship, 16 substate finals, nine state tournaments and the 2006 Class 1A state championship.
“It boils down to what talent level you have and figuring out what you can do with what you have,” Westphal said. “Teaching pitching mechanics, the basic fundamentals of the game and figuring out that the little things win big games. Those things all play into it, and we tried to do that on a yearly basis.”
Westphal won numerous awards during his time with Lenox, earning the National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Baseball Coach of the Year in 2010. He was also tabbed as a three-time Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 1989, 2005 and 2006. The Lenox legend was also a 2004 IHSBCA Hall of Fame inductee.
“(The players) understood that the small ball was a big part of the game of baseball,” Westphal said. “In the high school level, it’s a big factor, and we used that to our advantage as much as we could. I had some good talent. I had 17 First Team All-Staters. When you have that kind of talent, it’s kind of hard to not win.”
While Westphal’s teams were always on the cusp of a state championship, the 2006 squad stands out as the one that was able to push through and claim the big trophy.
“I look back on that team and from the top to the bottom of the order we could get on base and do some damage,” Westphal said. “Off of that team, if you look down through the classes, we ended up with seven First-Team All-Staters.”
Westphal’s final state tournament team at Lenox in 2009 is one for the storybooks. They spent a lot of the season with just nine players out and finished the year playing in a state championship game with only 10 on the roster.
“We got another kid eligible the last two weeks of the season,” Westphal said. “We were able to put people in some spots they probably weren’t familiar with, but somehow we kept winning. We had an All-State pitcher (Ethan Westphal) and an All-State catcher (Tyler Peterson). Those two people can carry you a long ways.”
Following his Lenox career, Westphal continued to make his mark on the game of baseball. He was a volunteer head coach for Martensdale-St. Marys when they won back-to-back undefeated state championships and has also spent time as a coach at Southwestern Community College in Creston.
Westphal joins legendary Lenox distance runner Brenda (Matheny) Thatcher and Lenox teams, the 1997-98 girls basketball squad and 2008 football champions, in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. Listen to the full interview with Westphal below and stay tuned for two more KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcements next week.
