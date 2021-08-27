KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- The football season is officially back!

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have two games video streamed on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Carson Schubert and Tom Moore calling on the call of Missouri Valley at Shenandoah on Stream 1 and Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood on the call of Fremont-Mills hosting CAM on Stream 2.

Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show in the image below.

Connection Show Week 1
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 22 previews below. Also, find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule with golf, softball, tennis and volleyball in the area.

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

TRIANGLE  

Missouri Valley at Shenandoah

Creston at Clarinda

Red Oak at Riverside

KMALAND IOWA 8-PLAYER 

CAM at Fremont-Mills

Woodbine at East Mills

Martensdale-St. Marys at Stanton-Essex

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Griswold

Audubon at Southeast Warren

Lamoni at Bedford

Murray at East Union

Seymour at Lenox

St. Edmond at Ar-We-Va

Boyer Valley at River Valley

West Harrison at Siouxland Christian

Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas

Moravia at Winfield-Mount Union

AREA DISTRICT IOWA 8-PLAYER 

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire at Kingsley-Pierson

Harris-Lake Park at St. Mary’s, Remsen 

West Bend-Mallard at Newell-Fonda

Montezuma at HLV, Victor

Colo-Nesco at Baxter

GMG at Grand View Christian

Iowa Valley at BGM, Brooklyn

Collins-Maxwell at Woodward Academy

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Glenwood at Atlantic

Lewis Central at Harlan

St. Albert at Treynor

Denison-Schleswig at Carroll

Kuemper Catholic at Logan-Magnolia

Sidney at Wayne

AHSTW at IKM-Manning

Tri-Center at Underwood 

Southwest Valley at Central Decatur

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley

Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Des Moines Lincoln at Sioux City West

AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Lynnville-Sully at Pleasantville

Woodward-Granger at Madrid

North Mahaska at West Central Valley

Ogden at Perry

North Tama at Belle Plaine

Colfax-Mingo at Panorama

Earlham at Van Meter

Lawton-Bronson at Akron-Westfield

Westwood at MVAOCOU

Woodbury Central at Hinton

Pekin at Cardinal

Central Lee at Van Buren County

Sigourney-Keota at Durant

Pella Christian at Des Moines Christian

Interstate 35 at Southeast Valley

Greene County at ACGC

South Central Calhoun at East Sac County

West Monona at Alta-Aurelia

Saydel at Clarke

Sheldon at Sioux Center

Sibley-Ocheyedan at MOC-Floyd Valley

Central Lyon/George-Littel Rock at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Gilbert at ADM

Newton at Knoxville

Humboldt at Webster City

Mason City at Fort Dodge

Estherville Lincoln Central at Storm Lake

Spencer at Spirit Lake

Des Moines Hoover at Des Moines North

Winterset at Carlisle

Dallas Center-Grimes at North Polk

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER 

East Atchison at Southwest Livingston

Rock Port at DeKalb

Stewartsville at Nodaway Valley

Platte Valley at Mound City

Worth County at South Holt

Stanberry at Appleton City

North Andrew at King City 

Pattonsburg at Bishop LeBlond

KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER

Maryville vs. Blair Oaks (at Lee’s Summit North)

Chillicothe at Marshall

Cameron at KC Northeast

Savannah at Excelsior Springs

St. Pius X at Pembroke Hill

Lincoln College Prep at Benton

Carnahan at Lafayette (Saturday)

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER

Exeter-Milligan/Friend at Conestoga

Palmyra vs. Omaha Christian Academy (at Bennington)

Weeping Water at Freeman

Tri County at Johnson County Central

Elmwood-Murdock at Mead

Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City Sacred Heart

Nebraska Lutheran at Johnson-Brock

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Emerson-Hubbard at Cedar Bluffs

Omaha Brownell Talbot at Stanton

Southern at Humboldt-TRS

BDS at Diller-Odell

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER

Plattsmouth at Blair

Falls City at Platteview

Nebraska City at Schuyler

Ashland-Greenwood at Auburn

Louisville at Douglas County West

Lincoln Christian at Syracuse 

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Ralston at Beatrice

Crete at York

Elkhorn High at Norris

Fairbury at Minden

Malcolm at Milford

Raymond Central at Fillmore Central 

Wahoo at Columbus Scotus

Bishop Neumann at Aquinas Catholic

Superior at Centennial

Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia

Hastings St. Cecilia at Wilber-Clatonia

Yutan at Archbishop Bergan

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Sterling at Hampton

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER 

Deshler at Red Cloud

Meridian at Dorchester

METRO 

Bellevue East at Omaha Benson

Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep

Millard West at Elkhorn South

Gretna at Lincoln Southwest 

Columbus at Omaha Central 

Lincoln Southeast at Omaha North

Norfolk at Omaha South

Papillion-LaVista at Papillion-LaVista South

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Seward Tournament (Nebraska City) (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Omaha South Tournament 

Platte Valley at Cameron Tournament

North Harrison at Northeast Nodaway 

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Lincoln Northeast Invitational (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Schuyler

Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City Sacred Heart

