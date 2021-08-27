(KMAland) -- The football season is officially back!
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show. Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have two games video streamed on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Carson Schubert and Tom Moore calling on the call of Missouri Valley at Shenandoah on Stream 1 and Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood on the call of Fremont-Mills hosting CAM on Stream 2.
Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show in the image below.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 22 previews below. Also, find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule with golf, softball, tennis and volleyball in the area.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
TRIANGLE
Missouri Valley at Shenandoah
Creston at Clarinda
KMALAND IOWA 8-PLAYER
CAM at Fremont-Mills
Woodbine at East Mills
Martensdale-St. Marys at Stanton-Essex
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Griswold
Audubon at Southeast Warren
Lamoni at Bedford
Murray at East Union
Seymour at Lenox
St. Edmond at Ar-We-Va
Boyer Valley at River Valley
West Harrison at Siouxland Christian
Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas
Moravia at Winfield-Mount Union
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 8-PLAYER
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire at Kingsley-Pierson
Harris-Lake Park at St. Mary’s, Remsen
West Bend-Mallard at Newell-Fonda
Montezuma at HLV, Victor
Colo-Nesco at Baxter
GMG at Grand View Christian
Iowa Valley at BGM, Brooklyn
Collins-Maxwell at Woodward Academy
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER
Glenwood at Atlantic
Lewis Central at Harlan
St. Albert at Treynor
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
Kuemper Catholic at Logan-Magnolia
Sidney at Wayne
AHSTW at IKM-Manning
Tri-Center at Underwood
Southwest Valley at Central Decatur
Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley
Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Des Moines Lincoln at Sioux City West
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER
Lynnville-Sully at Pleasantville
Woodward-Granger at Madrid
North Mahaska at West Central Valley
Ogden at Perry
North Tama at Belle Plaine
Colfax-Mingo at Panorama
Earlham at Van Meter
Lawton-Bronson at Akron-Westfield
Westwood at MVAOCOU
Woodbury Central at Hinton
Pekin at Cardinal
Central Lee at Van Buren County
Sigourney-Keota at Durant
Pella Christian at Des Moines Christian
Interstate 35 at Southeast Valley
Greene County at ACGC
South Central Calhoun at East Sac County
West Monona at Alta-Aurelia
Saydel at Clarke
Sheldon at Sioux Center
Sibley-Ocheyedan at MOC-Floyd Valley
Central Lyon/George-Littel Rock at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Gilbert at ADM
Newton at Knoxville
Humboldt at Webster City
Mason City at Fort Dodge
Estherville Lincoln Central at Storm Lake
Spencer at Spirit Lake
Des Moines Hoover at Des Moines North
Winterset at Carlisle
Dallas Center-Grimes at North Polk
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison at Southwest Livingston
Rock Port at DeKalb
Stewartsville at Nodaway Valley
Platte Valley at Mound City
Worth County at South Holt
Stanberry at Appleton City
North Andrew at King City
Pattonsburg at Bishop LeBlond
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Maryville vs. Blair Oaks (at Lee’s Summit North)
Chillicothe at Marshall
Cameron at KC Northeast
Savannah at Excelsior Springs
St. Pius X at Pembroke Hill
Lincoln College Prep at Benton
Carnahan at Lafayette (Saturday)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Exeter-Milligan/Friend at Conestoga
Palmyra vs. Omaha Christian Academy (at Bennington)
Weeping Water at Freeman
Tri County at Johnson County Central
Elmwood-Murdock at Mead
Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City Sacred Heart
Nebraska Lutheran at Johnson-Brock
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Emerson-Hubbard at Cedar Bluffs
Omaha Brownell Talbot at Stanton
Southern at Humboldt-TRS
BDS at Diller-Odell
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth at Blair
Falls City at Platteview
Nebraska City at Schuyler
Ashland-Greenwood at Auburn
Louisville at Douglas County West
Lincoln Christian at Syracuse
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Ralston at Beatrice
Crete at York
Elkhorn High at Norris
Fairbury at Minden
Malcolm at Milford
Raymond Central at Fillmore Central
Wahoo at Columbus Scotus
Bishop Neumann at Aquinas Catholic
Superior at Centennial
Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia
Hastings St. Cecilia at Wilber-Clatonia
Yutan at Archbishop Bergan
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Sterling at Hampton
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Deshler at Red Cloud
Meridian at Dorchester
METRO
Bellevue East at Omaha Benson
Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep
Millard West at Elkhorn South
Gretna at Lincoln Southwest
Columbus at Omaha Central
Lincoln Southeast at Omaha North
Norfolk at Omaha South
Papillion-LaVista at Papillion-LaVista South
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Seward Tournament (Nebraska City) (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Omaha South Tournament
Platte Valley at Cameron Tournament
North Harrison at Northeast Nodaway
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Lincoln Northeast Invitational (B)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Schuyler
Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City Sacred Heart