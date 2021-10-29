KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- The football season is officially completely into playoff mode.

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have two video streams with Fremont-Mills at CAM and Lenox hosting Newell-Fonda. There will also be a video feed available for Southwest Valley at Woodbury Central.

Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show in the image below.

ConnectionShow102921.jpg

Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 23 previews below. 

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER ROUND OF 16 

Pod 1 

Kingsley-Pierson (5-4) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0)

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (8-1) at Don Bosco (7-2)

Pod 2 

English Valleys (7-1) at Easton Valley (9-0) 

Kee, Lansing (8-1) at Turkey Valley (9-0)

Pod 3 

WACO, Wayland (9-0) at Martensdale-St. Marys (7-2)

Audubon (8-1) at Montezuma (10-0)

Pod 4 

Fremont-Mills (6-3) at CAM, Anita (9-0)

Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Lenox (9-0)

IOWA CLASS A ROUND OF 16

Pod 1 

South O’Brien (7-2) at West Hancock (9-0)

North Butler (8-1) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2)

Pod 2 

Southwest Valley (7-2) at Woodbury Central (8-1)

Logan-Magnolia (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-2)

Pod 3 

Earlham (6-3) at Grundy Center (8-1)

North Tama (7-2) at Lynnville-Sully (8-1)

Pod 4 

Wapsie Valley (7-2) at North Linn (9-0)

East Buchanan (8-1) at Lisbon (8-1)

IOWA CLASS 1A ROUND OF 16 

Pod 1 

Western Christian (4-5) at Underwood (9-0)

Ridge View (6-3) at West Sioux (8-1)

Pod 2 

ACGC (8-1) at South Central Calhoun (8-1)

Woodward-Granger (6-3) at Van Meter (9-0)

Pod 3 

Pella Christian (8-1) at Dike-New Hartford (9-0)

Columbus Catholic (7-2) at Sigourney-Keota (9-0)

Pod 4 

West Branch (7-2) at Beckman Catholic (9-0)

MFL MarMac (7-2) at Iowa City Regina (9-0)

IOWA CLASS 2A ROUND OF 16

Pod 1 

Spirit Lake (7-2) at West Lyon (7-2)

Clear Lake (6-3) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-3)

Pod 2 

Iowa Falls-Alden (6-3) at Southeast Valley (8-1)

OABCIG (8-1) at Greene County (8-1)

Pod 3 

PCM (5-4) at Williamsburg (6-3)

Mid-Prairie (6-3) at West Marshall (8-1)

Pod 4 

Camanche (6-3) at Waukon (8-1)

North Fayette Valley (8-1) at Monticello (7-2)

IOWA CLASS 3A ROUND OF 16 

Pod 1

Sioux Center (5-4) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (9-0)

Algona (5-4) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2)

Pod 2

Hampton-Dumont/CAL (5-4) at Humboldt (9-0)

Independence (8-1) at Benton Community (8-1)

Pod 3 

Ballard (5-4) at Harlan (9-0)

ADM (7-2) at Nevada (8-1)

Pod 4 

Grinnell (6-3) at West Delaware (8-1)

Assumption, Davenport (6-3) at Solon (9-0)

IOWA CLASS 4A ROUND OF 16 

Pod 1 

Decorah (6-3) at North Scott (9-0)

Clear Creek-Amana (6-3) at Winterset (7-2)

Pod 2 

Burlington (7-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1)

Norwalk (6-3) at Webster City (7-2)

Pod 3 

Cedar Rapids Washington (5-4) at Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1)

Fort Dodge (7-2) at Bondurant-Farrar (8-1)

Pod 4 

Carlisle (5-4) at Indianola (8-1)

Spencer (7-2) at Lewis Central (7-2)

IOWA CLASS 5A ROUND OF 16

Pod 1 

Johnston (5-4) at Southeast Polk (8-1)

Linn-Mar (7-2) at Dowling Catholic (6-3)

Pod 2

Dubuque Senior (5-4) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-0)

Urbandale (7-2) at Iowa City High (8-1)

Pod 3 

Ankeny Centennial (4-5) at WDM Valley (7-2)

Cedar Falls (6-3) at Pleasant Valley (7-2)

Pod 4 

Bettendorf (5-4) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-2)

Waukee Northwest (5-4) at Ankeny (7-2)

Missouri Class 8-Player District 4 

Mound City (4-5) at Albany (4-5)

Nodaway Valley (2-7) at North Andrew (5-4)

Missouri Class 8-Player District 3 

Stewartsville-Osborn (1-7) at DeKalb (1-8)

Missouri Class 2 District 7 

Trenton (4-5) at Brookfield (4-5)

Clark County (1-8) at Macon (5-4)

Nebraska Class B State First Round 

McCook (4-5) at Bennington (9-0)

Northwest (5-4) at Waverly (6-3)

Roncalli Catholic (5-4) at Seward (7-2)

York (5-4) at Elkhorn High (8-1)

Gross Catholic (4-5) at Plattsmouth (9-0)

Norris (4-5) at Skutt Catholic (6-3)

Beatrice (6-3) at Scottsbluff (7-2)

Lexington (4-5) at Aurora (7-2)

Nebraska Class C1 State First Round 

Adams Central (6-3) at Ashland-Greenwood (9-0)

Pierce (7-2) at Broken Bow (7-2)

Battle Creek (6-3) at Chadron (9-0)

Fort Calhoun (7-2) at Scotus Catholic (8-1)

Wayne (5-4) at Boone Central (8-1)

Columbus Lakeview (7-2) at Milford (8-1)

Wahoo (6-3) at Auburn (7-2)

Boys Town (6-3) at Kearney Catholic (9-0)

Nebraska Class C2 State First Round 

Crofton (5-4) at Norfolk Catholic (8-1)

Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) at North Platte St. Patrick’s (8-1)

Bishop Neumann (5-4) at Hastings St. Cecilia (8-1)

Wilber-Clatonia (5-4) a tYutan (8-1)

Centennial (5-4) at Ord (8-1)

Gordon-Rushville (6-3) at Lincoln Lutheran (7-2)

Sutton (6-3) at Aquinas Catholic (7-2)

Oakland-Craig (5-4) at Archbishop Bergan (9-0)

Nebraska Class D1 State Second Round 

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (5-3) at Burwell (8-0)

Stanton (7-1) at Anselmo-Merna (7-1)

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-2) at Howells-Dodge (8-0)

Nebraska Christian (5-3) at Dundy County Stratton (7-1)

Perkins County (6-2) at Arapahoe (8-0)

Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) at Hitchcock County (7-1)

Cross County (7-1) at Weeping Water (8-0)

Sutherland (5-3) at Lourdes Central Catholic (8-0)

Nebraska Class D2 State Second Round 

Mead (4-4) at Sandhills/Thedford (8-0)

Leyton (6-2) at Osceola (7-1)

Johnson-Brock (6-2) at Riverside (7-1)

Elgin Public/Pope John (5-3) at Bloomfield (7-1)

BDS (5-3) at Pender (8-0)

Ansley-Litchfield (6-2) at Mullen (7-1)

Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) at Kenesaw (8-0)

Blue Hill (4-4) at Humphrey St. Francis (8-0)

Nebraska Class Six-Man State First Round 

Sioux County (4-4) at Potter-Dix (8-0)

Silver Lake (5-3) at Parkview Christian (6-2)

McCool Junction (7-1) at Franklin (7-1)

Spalding Academy (7-1) at Sterling (8-0)

Pawnee City (5-3) at Red Cloud (8-0)

Hay Springs (5-3) at Wallace (7-1)

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (5-3) at Arthur County (6-2)

Stuart (5-3) at Cody-Kilgore (8-0)

Nebraska Class A State First Round 

Omaha North (4-5) at Millard South (9-0)

Columbus (7-2) at North Platte (6-3)

Lincoln East (6-3) at Gretna (8-1)

Kearney (4-5) at Elkhorn South (8-1)

Papillion-LaVista (4-5) at Bellevue West (8-1)

Grand Island (6-3) at Creighton Prep (7-2)

Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at Omaha Burke (7-2)

Papillion-LaVista South (4-5) at Omaha Westside (9-0)

