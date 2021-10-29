(KMAland) -- The football season is officially completely into playoff mode.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight.
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
Kingsley-Pierson (5-4) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0)
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (8-1) at Don Bosco (7-2)
Pod 2
English Valleys (7-1) at Easton Valley (9-0)
Kee, Lansing (8-1) at Turkey Valley (9-0)
Pod 3
WACO, Wayland (9-0) at Martensdale-St. Marys (7-2)
Audubon (8-1) at Montezuma (10-0)
Pod 4
Fremont-Mills (6-3) at CAM, Anita (9-0)
Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Lenox (9-0)
IOWA CLASS A ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
South O’Brien (7-2) at West Hancock (9-0)
North Butler (8-1) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2)
Pod 2
Southwest Valley (7-2) at Woodbury Central (8-1)
Logan-Magnolia (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-2)
Pod 3
Earlham (6-3) at Grundy Center (8-1)
North Tama (7-2) at Lynnville-Sully (8-1)
Pod 4
Wapsie Valley (7-2) at North Linn (9-0)
East Buchanan (8-1) at Lisbon (8-1)
IOWA CLASS 1A ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
Western Christian (4-5) at Underwood (9-0)
Ridge View (6-3) at West Sioux (8-1)
Pod 2
ACGC (8-1) at South Central Calhoun (8-1)
Woodward-Granger (6-3) at Van Meter (9-0)
Pod 3
Pella Christian (8-1) at Dike-New Hartford (9-0)
Columbus Catholic (7-2) at Sigourney-Keota (9-0)
Pod 4
West Branch (7-2) at Beckman Catholic (9-0)
MFL MarMac (7-2) at Iowa City Regina (9-0)
IOWA CLASS 2A ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
Spirit Lake (7-2) at West Lyon (7-2)
Clear Lake (6-3) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-3)
Pod 2
Iowa Falls-Alden (6-3) at Southeast Valley (8-1)
OABCIG (8-1) at Greene County (8-1)
Pod 3
PCM (5-4) at Williamsburg (6-3)
Mid-Prairie (6-3) at West Marshall (8-1)
Pod 4
Camanche (6-3) at Waukon (8-1)
North Fayette Valley (8-1) at Monticello (7-2)
IOWA CLASS 3A ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
Sioux Center (5-4) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (9-0)
Algona (5-4) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2)
Pod 2
Hampton-Dumont/CAL (5-4) at Humboldt (9-0)
Independence (8-1) at Benton Community (8-1)
Pod 3
Ballard (5-4) at Harlan (9-0)
ADM (7-2) at Nevada (8-1)
Pod 4
Grinnell (6-3) at West Delaware (8-1)
Assumption, Davenport (6-3) at Solon (9-0)
IOWA CLASS 4A ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
Decorah (6-3) at North Scott (9-0)
Clear Creek-Amana (6-3) at Winterset (7-2)
Pod 2
Burlington (7-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1)
Norwalk (6-3) at Webster City (7-2)
Pod 3
Cedar Rapids Washington (5-4) at Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1)
Fort Dodge (7-2) at Bondurant-Farrar (8-1)
Pod 4
Carlisle (5-4) at Indianola (8-1)
Spencer (7-2) at Lewis Central (7-2)
IOWA CLASS 5A ROUND OF 16
Pod 1
Johnston (5-4) at Southeast Polk (8-1)
Linn-Mar (7-2) at Dowling Catholic (6-3)
Pod 2
Dubuque Senior (5-4) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-0)
Urbandale (7-2) at Iowa City High (8-1)
Pod 3
Ankeny Centennial (4-5) at WDM Valley (7-2)
Cedar Falls (6-3) at Pleasant Valley (7-2)
Pod 4
Bettendorf (5-4) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-2)
Waukee Northwest (5-4) at Ankeny (7-2)
Missouri Class 8-Player District 4
Mound City (4-5) at Albany (4-5)
Nodaway Valley (2-7) at North Andrew (5-4)
Missouri Class 8-Player District 3
Stewartsville-Osborn (1-7) at DeKalb (1-8)
Missouri Class 2 District 7
Trenton (4-5) at Brookfield (4-5)
Clark County (1-8) at Macon (5-4)
Nebraska Class B State First Round
McCook (4-5) at Bennington (9-0)
Northwest (5-4) at Waverly (6-3)
Roncalli Catholic (5-4) at Seward (7-2)
York (5-4) at Elkhorn High (8-1)
Gross Catholic (4-5) at Plattsmouth (9-0)
Norris (4-5) at Skutt Catholic (6-3)
Beatrice (6-3) at Scottsbluff (7-2)
Lexington (4-5) at Aurora (7-2)
Nebraska Class C1 State First Round
Adams Central (6-3) at Ashland-Greenwood (9-0)
Pierce (7-2) at Broken Bow (7-2)
Battle Creek (6-3) at Chadron (9-0)
Fort Calhoun (7-2) at Scotus Catholic (8-1)
Wayne (5-4) at Boone Central (8-1)
Columbus Lakeview (7-2) at Milford (8-1)
Wahoo (6-3) at Auburn (7-2)
Boys Town (6-3) at Kearney Catholic (9-0)
Nebraska Class C2 State First Round
Crofton (5-4) at Norfolk Catholic (8-1)
Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) at North Platte St. Patrick’s (8-1)
Bishop Neumann (5-4) at Hastings St. Cecilia (8-1)
Wilber-Clatonia (5-4) a tYutan (8-1)
Centennial (5-4) at Ord (8-1)
Gordon-Rushville (6-3) at Lincoln Lutheran (7-2)
Sutton (6-3) at Aquinas Catholic (7-2)
Oakland-Craig (5-4) at Archbishop Bergan (9-0)
Nebraska Class D1 State Second Round
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (5-3) at Burwell (8-0)
Stanton (7-1) at Anselmo-Merna (7-1)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-2) at Howells-Dodge (8-0)
Nebraska Christian (5-3) at Dundy County Stratton (7-1)
Perkins County (6-2) at Arapahoe (8-0)
Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) at Hitchcock County (7-1)
Cross County (7-1) at Weeping Water (8-0)
Sutherland (5-3) at Lourdes Central Catholic (8-0)
Nebraska Class D2 State Second Round
Mead (4-4) at Sandhills/Thedford (8-0)
Leyton (6-2) at Osceola (7-1)
Johnson-Brock (6-2) at Riverside (7-1)
Elgin Public/Pope John (5-3) at Bloomfield (7-1)
BDS (5-3) at Pender (8-0)
Ansley-Litchfield (6-2) at Mullen (7-1)
Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) at Kenesaw (8-0)
Blue Hill (4-4) at Humphrey St. Francis (8-0)
Nebraska Class Six-Man State First Round
Sioux County (4-4) at Potter-Dix (8-0)
Silver Lake (5-3) at Parkview Christian (6-2)
McCool Junction (7-1) at Franklin (7-1)
Spalding Academy (7-1) at Sterling (8-0)
Pawnee City (5-3) at Red Cloud (8-0)
Hay Springs (5-3) at Wallace (7-1)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (5-3) at Arthur County (6-2)
Stuart (5-3) at Cody-Kilgore (8-0)
Nebraska Class A State First Round
Omaha North (4-5) at Millard South (9-0)
Columbus (7-2) at North Platte (6-3)
Lincoln East (6-3) at Gretna (8-1)
Kearney (4-5) at Elkhorn South (8-1)
Papillion-LaVista (4-5) at Bellevue West (8-1)
Grand Island (6-3) at Creighton Prep (7-2)
Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at Omaha Burke (7-2)
Papillion-LaVista South (4-5) at Omaha Westside (9-0)