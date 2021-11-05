(KMAland) -- The football season is officially completely into playoff mode.
All of tonight's coverage starts on AM 960 and FM 99.1 with the preview show at about 6:20. Then tune in to four games in three different states:
AM: Iowa Class 1A State Football Quarterfinal — West Sioux at Underwood, 7:00 PM (Carson Schubert & John Tiarks)
FM: Missouri Class 8-Player District Football First Round — Rock Port at East Atchison, 7:00 PM (Ethan Hewett & Luke Cox)
Stream1: Iowa Class 4A State Football Quarterfinal — Lewis Central at Indianola, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder & Tom Moore)
Stream2: Nebraska Class B State Football Quarterfinal — Skutt Catholic at Plattsmouth, 7:00 PM (Ryan Matheny & Brian Bertini)
After the games, listen to AM 960 and FM 99.1 for the KMA Friday Night High School Football Playoff Scoreboard Show. The show includes scores from across three states, interviews with winning coaches and recaps from eight other games.
Check out tonight's full schedule, including our eight additional reporters, below. Previews for all KMAland matchups are also linked. Note: The Missouri and Nebraska state volleyball tournaments continue in Cape Girardeau and Lincoln. View the full schedule below the football schedule.
Iowa Class A State Quarterfinals
Logan-Magnolia (9-1) at Woodbury Central (9-1) Reporter: Quin Mann
HMS (8-2) at West Hancock (10-0)
Wapsie Valley (8-2) at East Buchanan (9-1)
North Tama (8-2) at Grundy Center (9-1)
Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals
West Sioux (9-1) at Underwood (10-0) On KMA 960
ACGC (9-1) at Van Meter (10-0)
Sigourney-Keota (10-0) at Dike-New Hartford (10-0)
MFL MarMac (8-2) at Beckman Catholic (10-0)
Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-3) at West Lyon (8-2)
OABCIG (9-1) at Southeast Valley (9-1)
Williamsburg (7-3) at West Marshall (9-1)
North Fayette Valley (9-1) at Waukon (9-1)
Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Nevada (9-1) at Harlan (10-0) Reporter: Jake Gillespie
Solon (10-0) at West Delaware (9-1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-2) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-0)
Independence (9-1) at Humboldt (10-0)
Iowa Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Lewis Central (8-2) at Indianola (9-1) On KMAX-Stream
Webster City (8-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-1)
Bondurant-Farrar (9-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (9-1)
Decorah (7-3) at Winterset (8-2)
Iowa Class 5A State Quarterfinals
Ankeny (8-2) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-2)
Pleasant Valley (8-2) at WDM Valley (8-2)
Dowling Catholic (7-3) at Southeast Polk (9-1)
Iowa City High (9-1) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-0)
Missouri Class 8-Player District 4
Mound City (5-5) at Worth County (9-0)
Stanberry (5-3) at South Holt (7-2) Reporter: Morgan Guyer
North Andrew (6-4) at Platte Valley (7-2) Reporter: Devin Albertson
Rock Port (6-3) at East Atchison (8-1) On KMA-FM 99.1
Missouri Class 8-Player District 3
DeKalb (2-8) at Bishop LeBlond (8-1)
Pattonsburg (3-6) at Braymer (3-5)
St. Joseph Christian (1-9) at King City (7-2)
Southwest Livingston (3-6) at Orrick (6-2)
Missouri Class 2 District 7
Trenton (5-5) at Maryville (5-4) Reporter: Mat Beu
Macon (6-4) at Palmyra (4-5)
Missouri Class 3 District 8
Cameron (3-7) at St. Pius X (8-1)
Savannah (4-6) at Chillicothe (7-3)
Nebraska Class A State Quarterfinals
Omaha North (5-5) at North Platte (7-3)
Gretna (9-1) at Elkhorn South (9-1)
Grand Island (7-3) at Bellevue West (9-1)
Omaha Burke (8-2) at Omaha Westside (10-0)
Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals
Waverly (7-3) at Bennington (10-0)
Seward (8-2) at Elkhorn High (9-1)
Skutt Catholic (7-3) at Plattsmouth (10-0) On KMAX-Stream
Scottsbluff (8-2) at Aurora (8-2)
Nebraska Class C1 State Quarterfinals
Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) at Pierce (8-2) Reporter: Matt Hays
Scotus Catholic (9-1) at Battle Creek (7-3)
Boone Central (9-1) at Columbus Lakeview (8-2)
Kearney Catholic (10-0) at Wahoo (7-3)
Nebraska Class C2 State Quarterfinals
Norfolk Catholic (9-1) at Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2)
Hastings St. Cecilia (9-1) at Wilber-Clatonia (6-4)
Lincoln Lutheran (8-2) at Ord (9-1)
Aquinas Catholic (8-2) at Archbishop Bergan (10-0)
Nebraska Class D1 State Quarterfinals
Anselmo-Merna (9-1) at Burwell (10-0)
Howells-Dodge (10-0) at Dundy County Stratton (9-1)
Hitchcock County (9-1) at Perkins County (8-2)
Lourdes Central Catholic (10-0) at Cross County (9-1) Reporter: Kirt Manion
Nebraska Class D2 State Quarterfinals
Osceola (9-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (10-0)
Elgin Public/Pope John (7-3) at Johnson-Brock (8-2) Reporter: Jesse Schraft
BDS (7-3) at Ansley-Litchfield (8-2)
Kenesaw (10-0) at Humphrey St. Francis (10-0)
Nebraska Class 6P State Quarterfinals
Parkview Christian (7-2) at Potter-Dix (9-0)
Spalding Academy (8-1) at McCool Junction (8-1)
Wallace (8-1) at Pawnee City (6-3)
Arthur County (7-2) at Cody-Kilgore (9-0)
MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 1 State Semifinals
South Iron vs. Gideon, 6:00 PM
Sante Fe vs. Miller, 6:00 PM
Class 2 State Semifinals
Jefferson (Festus) vs. Hermann, 4:00 PM
Bishop LeBlond vs. Skyline, 4:00 PM
State Championships
Class 3: Strafford vs. Blair Oaks, 2:00 PM
Class 4: Westminster Christian Academy vs. Logan-Rogersville, 10:00 AM
Class 5: Cor Jesu Academy vs. Lee’s Summit West, 12:00 PM
NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class A Semifinals
Papillion-LaVista South vs. Elkhorn South, 5:00 PM
Millard West vs. Omaha Westside, 7:00 PM
Class B Semifinals
Norris vs. Elkhorn North, 5:00 PM
Skutt Catholic vs. Waverly, 7:00 PM
Class C1 Semifinals
Kearney Catholic vs. Columbus Lakeview, 1:00 PM
Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Lincoln Lutheran 3:00 PM
Class C2 Semifinals
Oakland-Craig vs. Superior, 1:00 PM
Wisner-Pilger vs. Sutton, 3:00 PM
Class D1 Semifinals
Howells-Dodge vs. Nebraska Christian, 9:00 AM
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11:00 AM
Class D2 Semifinals
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Wynot, 9:00 AM
Humphrey St. Francis vs. Maywood/Hayes Center, 11:00 AM