Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. Also, find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule with golf, softball, tennis and volleyball in the area.
TRIANGLE
Shenandoah (0-1) at Nodaway Valley (1-0)
Underwood (1-0) at Clarinda (0-1)
West Central Valley (1-0) at Red Oak (0-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Bedford (1-0) at Griswold (0-1)
East Mills (1-0) at Lenox (1-0)
Fremont-Mills (0-1) at Stanton-Essex (1-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Boyer Valley (1-0) at Audubon (1-0)
Woodbine (0-1) at CAM (1-0)
West Harrison (1-0) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Martensdale-St. Marys (0-1) at Moravia (0-1)
Murray (1-0) at Seymour (0-1)
Mormon Trail (1-0) at Southeast Warren (1-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Melcher-Dallas (0-1) at Baxter (1-0)
Twin Cedars (0-1) at BGM (0-1)
Montezuma (1-0) at Grand View Christian (0-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Kingsley-Pierson (0-1) at Ar-We-Va (0-1)
Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0) at River Valley (0-1)
Newell-Fonda (1-0) at Siouxland Christian (0-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
East Union (0-1) at Lamoni (0-1)
Woodward Academy (0-1) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (1-0)
Glidden-Ralston (0-1) at GTRA (1-0)
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Wayne (0-1) at Ogden (1-0)
Madrid (0-1) at Belle Plaine (0-1)
North Mahaska (0-1) at Lynnville-Sully (0-1)
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
AHSTW (1-0) at Earlham (0-1)
Sidney (1-0) at Southwest Valley (0-1)
Riverside (1-0) at St. Albert (0-1)
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Missouri Valley (1-0) at Lawton-Bronson (1-0)
IKM-Manning (1-0) at Westwood (1-0)
Logan-Magnolia (1-0) at Woodbury Central (1-0)
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Indianola (1-0) at Glenwood (1-0)
Carlisle (0-1) at Lewis Central (0-1)
Atlantic (0-1) at Kuemper Catholic (0-1)
Harlan (1-0) at Grinnell (1-0)
Winterset (1-0) at Creston (1-0)
Denison-Schleswig (1-0) at Abraham Lincoln (1-0)
Treynor (1-0) at Tri-Center (0-1)
Central Decatur (1-0) at Mount Ayr (0-1)
Thomas Jefferson (0-1) at Omaha South (0-1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (0-1)
Sioux City East (1-0) vs. Sioux City North (1-0)
Sioux City West (0-1) at South Sioux City (0-1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-1) at LeMars (0-1)
KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Clarke (1-0) at Colfax-Mingo (0-1)
Cardinal (1-0) at Central Lee (0-1)
Van Buren County (1-0) at Davis County (0-1)
Pleasantville (1-0) at Interstate 35 (0-1)
Panorama (1-0) at Pella Christian (1-0)
Mid-Prairie (1-0) at Sigourney-Keota (1-0)
ACGC (1-0) at Woodward-Granger (1-0)
Van Meter (1-0) at Williamsburg (0-1)
Eagle Grove (0-1) at MVAOCOU (0-1)
Ridge View (0-1) at East Sac County (0-1)
Cherokee (1-0) at West Monona (0-1)
Perry (0-1) at Greene County (0-1)
Des Moines Christian (0-1) at Des Moines Hoover (0-1)
Carroll (0-1) at Gilbert (0-1)
Sioux Center (1-0) at West Sioux (1-0)
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-0) at Western Christian (0-1)
Ballard (0-1) at ADM (1-0)
South Tama (0-1) at Saydel (0-1)
Knoxville (0-1) at Oskaloosa (1-0)
Fort Dodge (1-0) at Ames (1-0)
Storm Lake (0-1) at OABCIG (1-0)
Mason City (0-1) at Spencer (0-1)
Boone (0-1) at Webster City (0-1)
Bondurant-Farrar (1-0) at Dallas Center-Grimes (0-1)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Nodaway Valley (1-0) at East Atchison (1-0)
Platte Valley (1-0) at Rock Port (1-0)
Mound City (0-1) at Stewartsville-Osborn (0-1)
Southwest Livingston (0-1) at South Holt (0-1)
Albany (1-0) at Stanberry (1-0)
Worth County (1-0) at St. Joseph Christian (1-0)
Bishop LeBlond (1-0) at North Andrew (0-1)
KMALAND MISSOURI 11-PLAYER
Maryville (0-1) at Harrisonville (1-0)
Kirksville (0-1) at Chillicothe (1-0)
Lincoln College Prep (1-0) at Cameron (1-0)
Lathrop (0-1) at Savannah (0-1)
Lafayette (1-0) at Atchison KS (0-0)
St. Michael the Archangel (0-1) at St. Pius X (1-0)
Benton (0-1) at Pleasant Hill (1-0)
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Marceline (1-0) at Brookfield (1-0)
Macon (1-0) at Duchesne (1-0)
Bowling Green (1-0) at Palmyra (0-1)
East Buchanan (1-0) at Trenton (0-1)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth (1-0) at Ralston (0-1)
Auburn (0-1) at Fort Calhoun (1-0)
Falls City (0-1) at Raymond Central (1-0)
Milford (1-0) at Ashland-Greenwood (1-0)
Nebraska City (1-0) at Louisville (0-1)
Syracuse (0-1) at Fillmore Central (0-1)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Freeman (0-1) at Conestoga (0-1)
Elmwood-Murdock (1-0) at Clarkson/Leigh (0-1)
Omaha Brownell Talbot (0-1) at Palmyra (1-0)
Weeping Water (1-0) at Tri County (1-0)
Johnson County Central (0-1) at Southern (0-1)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (1-0) at Lourdes Central Catholic (1-0)
Falls City Sacred Heart (1-0) at Nebraska Lutheran (0-1)
Johnson-Brock (1-0) at BDS (1-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Sterling (1-0) at Elba (1-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICTS
Beatrice (1-0) at Lexington (0-1)
McCook (1-0) at Crete (0-1)
Waverly (1-0) at Skutt Catholic (1-0)
Superior (0-1) at Fairbury (0-1)
Lincoln Lutheran (1-0) at Lincoln Christian (1-0)
Yutan (0-1) at Malcolm (0-1)
Platteview (1-0) at Boys Town (0-1)
Wahoo (0-1) at Adams Central (1-0)
Bishop Neumann (0-1) at Norfolk Catholic (0-1)
Centennial (1-0) at Aquinas Catholic (1-0)
Sutton (1-0) at Wilber-Clatonia (1-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 8-PLAYER DISTRICTS
Cedar Bluffs (0-1) at Winside (1-0)
Diller-Odell (0-1) at Humboldt-TRS (1-0)
Mead (0-1) at Allen (0-1)
Omaha Christian Academy (0-1) at High Plains Community (0-1)
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 6-PLAYER DISTRICT
Red Cloud (1-0) at Lewiston (0-0)
Dorchester (0-1) at Pawnee City (0-0)
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Sioux Falls Washington (Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City East, Sioux City North)
AT Johnson County Central
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Tri County Invitational (Auburn, Johnson County Central, Palmyra) (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Plattsmouth at Omaha North Tournament
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Lincoln Christian (B)