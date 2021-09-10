(KMAland) -- The football season is into Week 3!
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have two games video streamed on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Carson Schubert and Tom Moore calling on the call of Shenandoah at Atlantic on Stream 1 and Trevor Maeder and Todd Jacobson on the call of Bedford hosting Lenox on Stream 2.
Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show in the image below.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 22 previews below. Also, find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule tennis also on the slate.
TRIANGLE
Shenandoah (1-1) at Atlantic (0-2)
Clarinda (0-2) at Treynor (1-1)
Nodaway Valley (1-1) at Red Oak (1-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Griswold (0-2, 0-1) at East Mills (1-1, 0-1)
Stanton-Essex (1-1, 0-1) at East Union (0-2, 0-0)
Lenox (2-0, 1-0) at Bedford (2-0, 1-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-0, 0-0) at Boyer Valley (1-1, 0-1)
CAM (2-0, 1-0) at West Harrison (1-1, 0-1)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2-0, 1-0) at Woodbine (0-2, 0-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Southeast Warren (1-1, 1-0) at Martensdale-St. Marys (1-1, 1-0)
Moravia (0-2, 0-1) at Mormon Trail (1-1, 0-1)
Lamoni (1-1, 0-0) at Murray (2-0, 1-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Grand View Christian (0-2, 0-1) at Twin Cedars (0-2, 0-1)
Woodward Academy (0-2, 0-0) at Baxter (2-0, 1-0)
BGM (1-1, 1-0) at Montezuma (2-0, 1-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va (0-2, 0-1) at Glidden-Ralston (0-2, 0-0)
River Valley (0-2, 0-1) at Newell-Fonda (2-0, 1-0)
Siouxland Christian (0-2, 0-1) at Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0, 1-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Fremont-Mills (1-1, 1-0) at Audubon (2-0, 1-0)
Melcher-Dallas (0-2, 0-1) at Seymour (0-2, 0-1)
Kingsley-Pierson (1-1, 1-0) at Harris-Lake Park (0-2)
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Belle Plaine (1-1, 1-0) at Wayne (0-2, 0-1)
Ogden (2-0, 1-0) at Madrid (0-2, 0-1)
Colfax-Mingo (0-2, 0-0) at North Mahaska (0-2, 0-1)
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Southwest Valley (1-1, 1-0) at AHSTW (1-1, 0-1)
Mount Ayr (1-1, 0-0) at Riverside (2-0, 1-0)
Earlham (1-1, 1-0) at Sidney (1-1, 0-1)
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Woodbury Central (2-0, 1-0) at IKM-Manning (1-1, 1-0)
Westwood (1-1, 0-1) at Logan-Magnolia (1-1, 0-1)
Tri-Center (1-1, 0-0) at Missouri Valley (1-1, 0-1)
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Glenwood (1-1) at Abraham Lincoln (2-0)
Norwalk (2-0) at Lewis Central (1-1)
Underwood (2-0) at St. Albert (0-2, 0-1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-0) at Harlan (2-0)
Creston (1-1) at Denison-Schleswig (1-1)
Kuemper Catholic (1-1) at Greene County (1-1)
Central Decatur (1-1) at Panorama (1-1)
Thomas Jefferson (0-2) at Carroll (1-1)
Spencer (1-1) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-2)
Sioux City East (2-0) at LeMars (1-1)
Des Moines Hoover (0-2) at Sioux City West (1-1)
Sioux City North (1-1) at Des Moines North (1-1)
KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
East Marshall (1-1) at Lynville-Sully (1-1, 1-0)
Gehlen Catholic (0-2) at Lawton-Bronson (2-0, 1-0)
Davis County (1-1) at Cardinal (2-0)
Sigourney-Keota (2-0) at Centerville (2-0)
Pella Christian (2-0) at PCM (1-1)
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (1-1) at Pleasantville (1-1)
Louisa-Muscatine (0-2) at Van Buren County (1-1)
Des Moines Christian (1-1) at ACGC (2-0)
West Central Valley (1-1) at Eagle Grove (1-1)
Interstate 35 (1-1) at Woodward-Granger (1-1)
Van Meter (2-0) at Winterset (2-0)
MVAOCOU (0-2) at Cherokee (2-0)
East Sac County (0-2) at OABCIG (2-0)
West Monona (0-2) at Ridge View (1-1)
Clarke (2-0) at Perry (0-2)
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-0) at Unity Christian (2-0)
West Lyon (1-1) at Sioux Center (1-1)
MOC-Floyd Valley (1-1) at Storm Lake (0-2)
Saydel (0-2) at Chariton (1-1)
Carlisle (0-2) at Knoxville (0-2)
ADM (2-0) at North Polk (1-1)
Waterloo East (0-2) at Fort Dodge (2-0)
Waverly-Shell Rock (2-0) at Webster City (1-1)
Johnston (1-1) at Dallas Center-Grimes (0-2)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
South Holt (1-1) at East Atchison (2-0)
Rock Port (2-0) at Concordia (0-2)
Nodaway Valley (1-1) at Platte Valley (1-1)
Mound City (1-1) at Albany (1-1)
Stanberry (2-0) at King City (2-0)
Pattonsburg (1-1) at North Andrew (0-2)
Worth County (2-0) at Schuyler County (0-2)
Doniphan West at Bishop LeBlond (2-0)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville (0-2) at Chillicothe (2-0)
Cameron (1-1) at St. Pius X (2-0)
Lafayette (2-0) at Benton (0-2)
Kirksville (0-2) at Savannah (1-1) NC
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Brookfield (1-1) at Centralia (0-2)
Highland (2-0) at Clark County (1-1)
Palmyra (0-2) at Macon (1-1)
Princeton (0-2) at Trenton (0-2)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Elkhorn North (0-2) at Plattsmouth (2-0)
Platteview (2-0) at Auburn (1-1)
Malcolm (0-2) at Falls City (0-2)
Omaha Concordia (0-2) at Nebraska City (2-0)
Ashland-Greenwood (2-0) at Arlington (2-0)
Louisville (0-2) at Syracuse (0-2)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Conestoga (0-2) at Palmyra (2-0)
Tri County (1-1) at Elmwood-Murdock (1-1)
Johnson County Central (1-1) at Weeping Water (2-0)
Lourdes Central Catholic (2-0) at Johnson-Brock (2-0)
Falls City Sacred Heart (1-1) at BDS (1-1)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Parkview Christian (1-0) at Sterling (2-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICTS
Blair (1-1) at Beatrice (2-0)
Crete (1-1) at Seward (2-0)
Norris (1-1) at Bennington (2-0)
Elkhorn (2-0) at Waverly (1-1)
Fairbury (0-2) at Sutton (1-1)
Fort Calhoun (1-1) at Lincoln Christian (1-1)
Fillmore Central (1-1) at Milford (1-1)
Raymond Central (2-0) at Schuyler (0-3)
Boys Town (0-2) at Wahoo (1-1)
Doniphan-Trumbull (1-1) at Bishop Neumann (0-2)
Grand Island Central Catholic (0-2) at Centennial (1-1)
Wilber-Clatonia (2-0) at Superior (1-1)
Ponca (1-1) at Yutan (1-1)
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 8-PLAYER DISTRICTS
Cedar Bluffs (0-2) at Nebraska Lutheran (0-2)
Omaha Christian Academy (0-2) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (0-2)
Southern (0-2) at Freeman (1-1)
Humboldt-TRS (2-0) at Thayer Central (0-2)
Lawrence-Nelson (1-1) at Diller-Odell (0-2)
Osceola (1-1) at Mead (1-1)
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 6-PLAYER DISTRICT
Lewiston (0-1) at Dorchester (0-2)
Wilcox-Hildreth (1-0) at Meridian (1-0)
McCool Junction (1-0) at Pawnee City (1-0)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Maryville at Benton Tournament (G)