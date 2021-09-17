(KMAland) -- The football season is into Week 4!
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have two games video streamed on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Carson Schubert and TJ Young on the call of Shenandoah vs. Red Oak and Trevor Maeder and John Lee with the call of Glenwood vs. Harlan.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 22 previews below. Also, find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule below the football schedule.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Red Oak (1-2, 0-0) at Shenandoah (1-2, 0-0)
Clarinda (0-3, 0-0) at Clarke (3-0, 0-0)
Greene County (2-1, 0-0) at Des Moines Christian (1-2, 0-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Bedford (2-1, 1-1) at Fremont-Mills (1-2, 1-0)
Stanton-Essex (2-1, 1-1) at Griswold (0-3, 0-2)
East Union (0-3, 0-1) at Lenox (3-0, 2-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
West Harrison (1-2, 0-2) at Boyer Valley (2-1, 1-1)
Woodbine (1-2, 1-1) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-1, 0-1)
Audubon (3-0, 1-0) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2-1, 1-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Martensdale-St. Marys (2-1, 2-0) at Lamoni (1-2, 0-1)
Mormon Trail (2-1, 1-1) at Murray (3-0, 2-0)
Seymour (0-3, 0-1) at Southeast Warren (1-2, 1-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Montezuma (3-0, 2-0) at Melcher-Dallas (1-2, 0-1)
Baxter (3-0, 2-0) at Grand View Christian (1-2, 1-1)
BGM (1-2, 1-1) at Woodward Academy (0-3, 0-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va (1-2, 1-1) at River Valley (0-3, 0-2)
Glidden-Ralston (0-3, 0-1) at Siouxland Christian (0-3, 0-2)
Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0, 2-0) at Kingsley-Pierson (2-1, 1-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
East Mills (2-1, 1-1 8-9) at CAM (3-0, 2-0 8-10)
Twin Cedars (0-3, 0-2 8-7) at Moravia (0-3, 0-2 8-8)
Newell-Fonda (3-0, 2-0 8-1) at Bishop Garrigan (3-0)
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Lynnville-Sully (2-1, 1-0) at Wayne (0-3, 0-2)
Ogden (3-0, 2-0) at North Mahaska (0-3, 0-2)
Belle Plaine (2-1, 2-0) vs. Colfax-Mingo (1-2, 1-0) at Central College
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
AHSTW (1-2, 0-2) at Mount Ayr (1-2, 0-1)
Sidney (1-2, 0-2) at Riverside (3-0, 2-0)
St. Albert (0-3, 0-1) at Southwest Valley (2-1, 2-0)
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
IKM-Manning (1-2, 1-1) at Missouri Valley (1-2, 0-2)
Logan-Magnolia (2-1, 1-1) at Tri-Center (2-1, 1-0)
Lawton-Bronson (2-1, 1-0) at Westwood (1-2, 0-2)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Van Buren County (2-1, 0-0) at Pella Christian (3-0, 0-0)
Pleasantville (2-1, 0-0) at Sigourney-Keota (3-0, 0-0)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Nodaway Valley (2-1, 0-0) at Interstate 35 (1-2, 0-0)
Panorama (1-2, 0-0) at Van Meter (3-0, 0-0)
ACGC (3-0, 0-0) at West Central Valley (2-1, 0-0)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
East Sac County (0-3, 0-0) at Underwood (3-0, 0-0)
Treynor (2-1, 0-0) at West Monona (0-3, 0-0)
MVAOCOU (0-3, 0-0) at Kuemper Catholic (1-2, 0-0)
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Harlan (3-0) at Glenwood (2-1)
Lewis Central (2-1) at Indianola (3-0)
Atlantic (1-2) at Ballard (1-2)
Gilbert (0-3) at Creston (2-1)
Denison-Schleswig (1-2) at Thomas Jefferson (0-3)
Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-3) vs. Sioux City North (2-1)
LeMars (1-2) at MOC-Floyd Valley (2-1)
Sioux City East (3-0) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1)
KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Madrid (0-3, 0-2 A-6) at Earlham (2-1, 2-0 A-7)
Akron-Westfield (1-2) at Woodbury Central (3-0, 2-0 A-8)
Algona (3-0) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (3-0)
Sioux Center (2-1) at Spencer (2-1)
Carroll (2-1) at Storm Lake (0-3)
Newton (3-0) at Saydel (0-3)
ADM (3-0) at Winterset (2-1)
Knoxville (0-3) at Fairfield (2-1)
Perry (0-3) at Des Moines Hoover (0-3)
Dallas Center-Grimes (0-3) at Norwalk (2-1)
Webster City (1-2) at Mason City (1-2)
Fort Dodge (3-0) at Marshalltown (1-2)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison (3-0) at DeKalb (0-3)
Rock Port (3-0) at Nodaway Valley (1-2)
Southwest Livingston (1-2) at Mound City (1-2)
Platte Valley (2-1) at South Holt (1-2)
Osceola (0-3) at Stanberry (3-0)
Northland Christian (1-2) at North Andrew (1-2)
Albany (2-1) at Worth County (3-0)
Bishop LeBlond (3-0) at St. Joseph Christian (0-3)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
St. Pius X (3-0, 1-0) at Maryville (1-2, 1-0)
Chillicothe (2-1, 0-1) at Cameron (1-2, 0-1)
Savannah (1-2, 0-0) at Lafayette (3-0, 1-0)
Benton (0-3) at Central (0-3) NC
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Macon (1-2) at Highland (3-0)
Brookfield (1-2) at Palmyra (1-2)
Clark County (1-2) at South Shelby (1-2)
Putnam County (1-2) at Trenton (1-2)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth (3-0) at Mount Michael Benedictine (0-3)
Auburn (2-1) at Douglas County West (2-1)
Falls City (0-3) at Louisville (1-2)
Nebraska City (3-0) at Platteview (2-1)
Wayne (3-0) at Ashland-Greenwood (3-0)
Superior (1-2) at Syracuse (0-3)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water (3-0, 0-0) at Conestoga (0-3, 0-0)
Omaha Brownell-Talbot (1-2, 0-0) at Cedar Bluffs (0-3, 0-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Palmyra (3-0, 0-0) at Lourdes Central Catholic (3-0, 0-0)
Humboldt-TRS (2-1, 0-0) at Freeman (2-1, 0-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Mead (1-2, 0-0) at Falls City Sacred Heart (2-1, 0-0)
Diller-Odell (0-3, 0-0) at Omaha Christian Academy (0-3, 0-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
East Butler (0-3) at Elmwood-Murdock (1-2, 0-0 D1-1)
Thayer Central (1-2) at Johnson County Central (1-2, 0-0 D1-2)
Johnson-Brock (2-1, 0-0 D2-1) at Doniphan West
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICTS
Beatrice (3-0) at Elkhorn North (0-3)
Lexington (1-2) at Crete (1-2)
Roncalli Catholic (1-2) at Norris (1-2)
Northwest (2-1) at Waverly (1-2)
Fillmore Central (1-2) at Fairbury (0-3)
Lincoln Christian (1-2) at Columbus Lakeview (1-2)
Milford (2-1) at Wahoo (2-1)
Centennial (2-1) at Malcolm (1-2)
Fort Calhoun (2-1) at Raymond Central (3-0)
Tekamah-Herman (1-2) at Bishop Neumann (1-2)
Sutton (2-1) at Lincoln Lutheran (2-1)
Wilber-Clatonia (3-0) at Sandy Creek (3-1)
BRLD (0-3) at Yutan (2-1)
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA 6-PLAYER DISTRICT
Deshler (0-2) at Spalding Academy (2-1)
Lewiston (1-1) at Heartland Lutheran (0-2)
Meridian (1-1) at St. Edward (1-2)
Pawnee City (2-0) at Parkview Christian (1-1)
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Waverly (Auburn, Palmyra, Plattsmouth, Syracuse)