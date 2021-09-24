(KMAland) -- The football season is into Week 5!
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Shenandoah (1-3, 0-1) at Clarke (3-1, 0-1)
Greene County (3-1, 1-0) at Clarinda (1-3, 1-0)
Des Moines Christian (1-3, 0-1) at Red Oak (2-2, 1-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
East Mills (2-2, 1-1) at Fremont-Mills (2-2, 2-0)
Griswold (0-4, 0-2) at East Union (0-4, 0-2)
Stanton-Essex (3-1, 2-1) at Lenox (4-0, 3-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
CAM (4-0, 1-0) at Audubon (4-0, 2-0)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-1, 1-1) at West Harrison (1-3, 0-3)
Boyer Valley (3-1, 2-1) at Woodbine (1-3, 1-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Murray (3-1, 2-1) at Martensdale-St. Marys (3-1, 3-0)
Lamoni (1-3, 0-2) at Mormon Trail (3-1, 2-1)
Moravia (1-3, 0-2) at Seymour (0-4, 0-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
BGM (2-2, 2-1) at Baxter (4-0, 3-0)
Woodward Academy (0-4, 0-2) at Grand View Christian (2-2, 2-1)
Melcher-Dallas (1-3, 0-2) at Twin Cedars (0-4, 0-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Siouxland Christian (0-4, 0-3) at Ar-We-Va (2-2, 2-1)
River Valley (0-4, 0-3) at Glidden-Ralston (1-3, 1-1)
Kingsley-Pierson (1-3, 1-1) at Newell-Fonda (4-0, 2-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Bedford (2-2, 1-2 8-9) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2-2, 1-2 8-10)
Southeast Warren (2-2, 2-1 8-8) at Montezuma (4-0, 3-0 8-7)
Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0, 3-0 8-1) at St. Edmond (1-3)
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
North Mahaska (0-4, 0-3) at Belle Plaine (3-1, 3-0)
Madrid (0-4, 0-2) at Lynnville-Sully (3-1, 2-0)
Colfax-Mingo (1-3, 1-1) at Ogden (4-0, 3-0)
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Riverside (4-0, 3-0) at AHSTW (1-3, 0-3)
Mount Ayr (2-2, 1-1) at Sidney (1-3, 0-3)
Earlham (3-1, 2-0) at St. Albert (0-4, 0-2)
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Tri-Center (2-2, 1-1) at IKM-Manning (2-2, 2-1)
Missouri Valley (1-3, 0-3) at Logan-Magnolia (3-1, 2-1)
Woodbury Central (4-0, 2-0) at Lawton-Bronson (2-2, 1-1)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Pleasantville (2-2, 0-1) at Central Decatur (2-2, 0-1)
Van Buren County (2-2, 0-1) at Cardinal (4-0, 1-0)
Sigourney-Keota (4-0, 1-0) at Pella Christian (4-0, 1-0)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
ACGC (4-0, 1-0) at Nodaway Valley (2-2, 0-1)
Panorama (1-3, 0-1) at Interstate 35 (2-2, 1-0)
Van Meter (4-0, 1-0) at West Central Valley (2-2, 0-1)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Underwood (4-0, 1-0) at MVAOCOU (0-4, 0-1)
Treynor (3-1, 1-0) at East Sac County (0-4, 0-1)
West Monona (0-4, 0-1) at Kuemper Catholic (2-2, 1-0)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
MOC-Floyd Valley (2-2, 0-0) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-4, 0-0)
Sioux Center (2-2, 0-0) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1, 0-0)
Carroll (3-1, 0-0) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (4-0, 0-0)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Saydel (0-4, 0-0) at Harlan (4-0, 0-0)
Atlantic (1-3, 0-0) at ADM (3-1, 0-0)
Creston (3-1, 0-0) at Knoxville (0-4, 0-0)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Spencer (3-1, 0-0) at Denison-Schleswig (2-2, 0-0)
Storm Lake (0-4, 0-0) at LeMars (2-2, 0-0)
Fort Dodge (4-0, 0-0) at Webster City (2-2, 0-0)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Glenwood (2-2, 0-0) at Des Moines Hoover (1-3, 0-0)
Lewis Central (2-2, 0-0) at Thomas Jefferson (0-4, 0-0)
Winterset (3-1, 0-0) at Dallas Center-Grimes (0-4, 0-0)
CLASS 5A KMALAND
Abraham Lincoln (3-1) at Dowling Catholic (1-3)
Sioux City West (2-2) at Waukee Northwest (1-3)
Sioux City North (3-1) at Ames (2-2)
Ankeny Centennial (2-2) at Sioux City East (3-1)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison (4-0) at Rock Port (4-0)
Mound City (2-2) at Nodaway Valley (1-3)
DeKalb (0-4) at South Holt (2-2)
Albany (2-2) at Platte Valley (2-2)
Worth County (4-0) at King City (3-1)
Stanberry (3-0) at Pattonsburg (1-3)
North Andrew (2-2) at St. Joseph Christian (0-4)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Cameron (1-3, 0-2) at Maryville (1-3, 1-1)
St. Pius X (4-0, 2-0) at Chillicothe (3-1, 1-1)
Benton (1-3, 0-1) at Savannah (1-3, 0-1)
Lafayette (4-0, 2-0) at Central (1-3) NC
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Trenton (2-2) at Milan (2-2)
Palmyra (2-2) at Monroe City (4-0)
Macon (2-2) at Brookfield (1-3)
Centralia (1-3) at Clark County (1-3)
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3
Plattsmouth (4-0, 0-0) at Crete (2-2, 0-0)
Beatrice (4-0, 0-0) at Norris (2-2, 0-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Milford (3-1, 0-0) at Nebraska City (3-1, 0-0)
Lincoln Christian (1-3, 0-0) at Auburn (3-1, 0-0)
Falls City (0-4, 0-0) at Fairbury (1-3, 0-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Ashland-Greenwood (4-0, 0-0) at Raymond Central (3-1, 0-0)
Louisville (2-2, 0-0) at Malcolm (1-3, 0-0)
Platteview (3-1, 0-0) at Wahoo (2-2, 0-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Centennial (3-1, 0-0) at Syracuse (0-4, 0-0)
Wilber-Clatonia (4-0, 0-0) at Bishop Neumann (2-2, 0-0)
Lincoln Lutheran (3-1, 0-0) at Yutan (3-1, 0-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water (4-0, 1-0) at Cedar Bluffs (0-4, 0-1)
Omaha Brownell Talbot (2-2, 1-0) at Elmwood-Murdock (2-2, 0-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Palmyra (3-1, 0-1) at Freeman (3-1, 1-0)
Johnson County Central (1-3, 0-0) at Humboldt-TRS (2-2, 0-1)
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Falls City Sacred Heart (3-1, 1-0) at Johnson-Brock (3-1, 0-0)
Mead (1-3, 0-1) at Omaha Christian Academy (0-4, 0-1)
NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1
Deshler (0-3, 0-0) at Sterling (3-0, 0-0)
Meridian (1-2, 0-0) at Pawnee City (2-1, 0-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA NON-DISTRICT
Mount Michael Benedictine (0-4) at Waverly (2-2, 0-0 B-3)
Lourdes Central Catholic (4-0, 1-0 D1-2) at Conestoga (0-4, 0-1 D1-1)
Southern (0-4) at Diller-Odell (1-3, 1-0 D2-1)
Lewiston (2-1, 0-0 6-1) at Parkview Christian (2-1)
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Sioux City North at University of Minnesota
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Gross Catholic (B)