CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Clarinda (1-4, 1-1) at Shenandoah (1-4, 0-2)
Red Oak (2-3, 1-1) at Greene County (4-1, 2-0)
Clarke (4-1, 1-1) at Des Moines Christian (2-3, 1-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
East Mills (2-3, 1-2) at Bedford (2-3 1-2)
East Union (1-4, 1-2) at Fremont-Mills (3-2, 3-0)
Griswold (0-5, 0-3) at Lenox (5-0, 3-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3-2, 1-2) at CAM (5-0, 2-0)
Woodbine (1-4, 1-3) at West Harrison (2-3, 1-3)
Audubon (4-1, 2-1) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-2, 1-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Southeast Warren (2-3, 2-1) at Moravia (2-3, 1-2)
Martensdale-St. Marys (4-1, 4-0) at Mormon Trail (3-2, 2-2)
Lamoni (2-3, 1-2) def. Seymour (0-5, 0-2) via forfeit
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Twin Cedars (0-5, 0-3) at Montezuma (5-0, 3-0)
Melcher-Dallas (2-3, 1-2) def. Woodward Academy (0-5, 0-3) via forfeit
Grand View Christian (3-2, 3-1) at BGM (2-3, 2-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Glidden-Ralston (2-3, 2-1) at Kingsley-Pierson (1-4, 1-2)
Newell-Fonda (5-0, 3-0) at Remsen St. Mary’s (5-0, 3-0)
River Valley (0-5, 0-4) at Siouxland Christian (0-5, 0-3)
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Stanton-Essex (3-2, 2-2 8-9) at Murray (3-2, 2-2 8-8)
Ar-We-Va (3-2, 3-1 8-1) at Boyer Valley (4-1, 3-1 8-10)
Collins-Maxwell (1-4) at Baxter (5-0, 4-0 8-7)
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Wayne (0-5, 0-3) at Madrid (0-5, 0-3)
Lynnville-Sully (4-1, 3-0) vs. Colfax-Mingo (2-3, 2-1) at Central College
Belle Plaine (4-1, 4-0) at Ogden (4-1, 3-1)
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
St. Albert (0-5, 0-3) at Mount Ayr (3-2, 2-1)
AHSTW (2-3, 1-3) at Sidney (1-4, 0-4)
Southwest Valley (4-1, 3-0) at Earlham (4-1, 3-0)
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Logan-Magnolia (4-1, 3-1) at IKM-Manning (3-2, 3-1)
Lawton-Bronson (2-3, 1-2) at Tri-Center (3-2, 2-1)
Westwood (3-2, 1-2) at Woodbury Central (5-0, 3-0)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Van Buren County (2-3, 0-2) at Central Decatur (3-2, 1-1)
Cardinal (5-0, 2-0) at Sigourney-Keota (5-0, 2-0)
Pella Christian (4-1, 1-1) at Pleasantville (2-3, 0-2)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Nodaway Valley (2-3, 0-2) at Van Meter (5-0, 2-0)
West Central Valley (2-3, 0-2) at Panorama (1-4, 0-2)
Interstate 35 (3-2, 2-0) at ACGC (5-0, 2-0)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Underwood (5-0, 2-0) at Treynor (4-1, 2-0)
Kuemper Catholic (3-2, 2-0) at East Sac County (0-5, 0-2)
MVAOCOU (0-5, 0-2) at West Monona (0-5, 0-2)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-5, 0-1) at Carroll (3-2, 0-1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1, 1-0) at MOC-Floyd Valley (3-2, 1-0)
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (5-0, 1-0) at Sioux Center (2-3, 0-1)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Harlan (5-0, 1-0) at Atlantic (1-4, 0-1)
ADM (4-1, 1-0) at Creston (4-1, 1-0)
Knoxville (0-5, 0-1) at Saydel (0-5, 0-1)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Storm Lake (0-5, 0-1) at Denison-Schleswig (2-3, 0-1)
Spencer (4-1, 1-0) at Fort Dodge (4-1, 0-1)
LeMars (3-2, 1-0) at Webster City (3-2, 1-0)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Glenwood (3-2, 1-0) at Winterset (4-1, 1-0)
Des Moines Hoover (1-4, 0-1) at Lewis Central (3-2, 1-0)
Thomas Jefferson (0-5, 0-1) at Dallas Center-Grimes (0-5, 0-1)
CLASS 5A KMALAND
Ames (3-2) at Abraham Lincoln (3-2)
Sioux City West (2-3) at Des Moines East (1-4)
Waukee (1-4) at Sioux City North (3-2)
IOWA NON-DISTRICT
Columbus Junction (2-3) at North Mahaska (0-5, 0-4) ND
Riverside (4-1, 3-1 A-7) at Missouri Valley (1-4, 0-4 A-8)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Mound City (3-2) at East Atchison (5-0)
Rock Port (4-1) at King City (3-2)
Nodaway Valley (1-4) at DeKalb (0-5)
Southwest Livingston (2-3) at Platte Valley (3-2)
South Holt (3-2) at Stewartsville-Osborn (1-3)
North Andrew (3-2) at Stanberry (4-0)
Orrick (4-0) at Worth County (5-0)
Kansas City East Christian at Bishop LeBlond (4-1)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville (2-3, 2-1) at Benton (1-4, 0-2)
Savannah (2-3, 1-1) at Cameron (1-4, 0-3)
Lafayette (4-1, 2-0) at Chillicothe (3-2, 1-2)
St. James Academy at St. Pius X (5-0) NC
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Monroe City (5-0) at Brookfield (2-3)
South Shelby (2-3) at Macon (2-3)
Clark County (1-4) at Palmyra (2-3)
Polo (4-1) at Trenton (3-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3
Plattsmouth (5-0, 1-0) at Norris (2-3, 0-1)
Beatrice (5-0, 1-0) at Waverly (3-2, 0-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Fairbury (1-4, 0-1) at Nebraska City (3-2, 0-1)
Milford (4-1, 1-0) at Auburn (4-1, 1-0)
Lincoln Christian (1-4, 0-1) at Falls City (1-4, 1-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Ashland-Greenwood (5-0, 1-0) at Malcolm (2-3, 1-0)
Louisville (2-3, 0-1) at Wahoo (3-2, 1-0)
Platteview (3-2, 0-1) at Raymond Central (3-2, 0-1)
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Lincoln Lutheran (3-2, 0-1) at Syracuse (0-5, 0-1)
Centennial (4-1, 1-0) at Bishop Neumann (3-2, 1-0)
Wilber-Clatonia (4-1, 0-1) at Yutan (4-1, 1-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water (5-0, 2-0) at Elmwood-Murdock (3-2, 1-0)
Conestoga (0-5, 0-1) at Cedar Bluffs (0-5, 0-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Palmyra (4-1, 1-1) at Johnson County Central (2-3, 1-0)
Lourdes Central Catholic (5-0, 1-0) at Freeman (3-2, 1-1)
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock (3-2, 0-1) at Omaha Christian Academy (0-5, 0-2)
Mead (2-3, 1-1) at Diller-Odell (1-4, 1-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1
Deshler (0-4, 0-1) at Pawnee City (3-1, 1-0)
Meridian (1-3, 0-1) at Lewiston (2-2, 0-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA NON-DISTRICT
Gross Catholic (1-4) at Crete (2-3, 0-1 B-3)
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (4-1) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (2-3, 0-1 D1-1)
Humboldt-TRS (2-3, 0-2 D1-2) at Falls City Sacred Heart (4-1, 2-0 D2-1)
Dorchester (0-4) at Sterling (4-0, 1-0 6-1)
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Syracuse
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Beatrice Tournament (Nebraska City) (B)