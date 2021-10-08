(KMAland) -- The football season is into Week 7!
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have two games video streamed on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Carson Schubert and Luke Cox on the call of Clarinda/Des Moines Christian and Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore calling Southwest Valley/Riverside.
In addition, KMA Sports will have live video streams from Glenwood/Lewis Central and Underwood/West Monona.
Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show in the image below.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 23 previews below. Also, find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule below the football schedule.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Shenandoah (1-5, 0-3) at Greene County (5-1, 3-0)
Clarinda (2-4, 2-1) at Des Moines Christian (2-4, 1-2)
Clarke (5-1, 2-1) at Red Oak (2-4, 1-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Fremont-Mills (4-2, 4-0) at Griswold (0-6, 0-4)
East Mills (3-3, 2-2) at East Union (1-5, 1-3)
Bedford (2-4, 1-3) at Stanton-Essex (4-2, 2-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-3, 1-3) at CAM (6-0, 3-0)
West Harrison (3-3, 2-3) at Audubon (5-1, 3-1)
Boyer Valley (4-2, 3-1) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3-3, 1-3)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Murray (3-3, 2-2) at Southeast Warren (3-3, 3-1)
Lamoni (3-3, 2-2) at Moravia (2-4, 1-3)
Mormon Trail (3-3, 2-3) at Seymour (0-6, 0-3)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Twin Cedars (0-6, 0-4) at Woodward Academy (0-6, 0-4)
Melcher-Dallas (3-3, 2-2) at Grand View Christian (2-4, 2-3)
Montezuma (6-0, 4-0) at Baxter (6-0, 4-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Newell-Fonda (5-1, 3-1) at Glidden-Ralston (2-4, 2-2)
Remsen St. Mary’s (6-0, 4-0) at Ar-We-Va (4-2, 3-1)
Kingsley-Pierson (2-4, 2-2) at River Valley (1-5, 1-4)
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Lenox (6-0, 5-0 8-9) at Martensdale-St. Marys (5-1, 5-0 8-8)
Siouxland Christian (0-6, 0-4 8-1) at Woodbine (1-5, 1-4 8-10)
BGM (3-3, 3-2 8-7) at Colo-NESCO (2-4)
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
North Mahaska (1-5, 0-4) at Wayne (0-6, 0-4)
Colfax-Mingo (2-4, 2-2) at Madrid (1-5, 1-3)
Ogden (4-2, 3-2) at Lynnville-Sully (5-1, 4-0)
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Earlham (4-2, 3-1) at Mount Ayr (4-2, 3-1)
Sidney (1-5, 0-4) at St. Albert (0-6, 0-4)
Southwest Valley (5-1, 4-0) at Riverside (5-1, 3-1)
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Tri-Center (3-3, 2-2) at Woodbury Central (6-0, 4-0)
IKM-Manning (3-3, 3-2) at Lawton-Bronson (2-4, 1-3)
Missouri Valley (1-5, 0-4) at Westwood (3-3, 1-3)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Sigourney-Keota (6-0, 3-0) at Central Decatur (4-2, 2-1)
Pella Christian (5-1, 2-1) at Cardinal (5-1, 2-1)
Pleasantville (2-4, 0-3) at Van Buren County (2-4, 0-3)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
West Central Valley (3-3, 1-2) at Nodaway Valley (2-4, 0-3)
Panorama (1-5, 0-3) at ACGC (6-0, 3-0)
Van Meter (6-0, 3-0) at Interstate 35 (3-3, 2-1)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
West Monona (1-5, 1-2) at Underwood (6-0, 3-0)
Treynor (4-2, 2-1) at Kuemper Catholic (4-2, 3-0)
East Sac County (0-6, 0-3) at MVAOCOU (0-6, 0-3)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (6-0, 2-0) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1, 2-0)
Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-6, 0-2) at Sioux Center (2-4, 0-2)
Carroll (4-2, 1-1) at MOC-Floyd Valley (3-3, 1-1)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Harlan (6-0, 2-0) at ADM (5-1, 2-0)
Knoxville (1-5, 1-1) at Atlantic (1-5, 0-2)
Saydel (0-6, 0-2) at Creston (4-2, 1-1)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig (3-3, 1-1) at LeMars (3-3, 1-1)
Webster City (4-2, 2-0) at Spencer (5-1, 2-0)
Fort Dodge (4-2, 0-2) at Storm Lake (0-6, 0-2)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Lewis Central (4-2, 2-0) at Glenwood (3-3, 1-1)
Winterset (5-1, 2-0) at Thomas Jefferson (0-6, 0-2)
Dallas Center-Grimes (1-5, 1-1) at Des Moines Hoover (1-5, 0-2)
CLASS 5A KMALAND
Abraham Lincoln (3-3) at Waukee (1-5)
Sioux City North (4-2) at Johnston (2-4)
Urbandale (5-1) at Sioux City West (2-4)
IOWA NON-DISTRICT
Logan-Magnolia (5-1, 4-1 A-8) at AHSTW (3-3, 2-3 A-7)
Belle Plaine (5-1, 5-0 A-6) at Pekin (0-6)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Southwest Livingston (2-4) at Rock Port (4-2)
Bishop LeBlond (5-1) at Nodaway Valley (2-4)
South Holt (4-2) at Mound City (3-3)
DeKalb (0-6) at Platte Valley (4-2)
Worth County (6-0) at Pattonsburg (2-4)
Albany (3-3) at North Andrew (3-3)
North Shelby (5-0) at Stanberry (5-0)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Lincoln College Prep (6-0) at Maryville (3-3, 3-1) NC
St. Pius X (5-1, 3-0) at Benton (1-5, 0-3)
Chillicothe (3-3, 1-3) at Savannah (3-3, 2-1)
Cameron (1-5, 0-4) at Lafayette (5-1, 3-0)
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Macon (3-3) at Monroe City (5-1)
Maysville (2-4) at Trenton (3-3)
Brookfield (3-3) at Clark County (1-5)
Palmyra (3-3) at Highland (4-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3
Waverly (4-2, 1-0) at Plattsmouth (6-0, 2-0)
Norris (2-4, 0-2) at Crete (2-4, 0-1)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Auburn (4-2, 1-1) at Nebraska City (4-2, 1-1)
Falls City (1-5, 1-1) at Milford (5-1, 2-0)
Lincoln Christian (2-4, 1-1) at Fairbury (1-5, 0-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Wahoo (4-2, 2-0) at Ashland-Greenwood (6-0, 2-0)
Louisville (2-4, 0-2) at Platteview (4-2, 1-1)
Malcolm (2-4, 1-1) at Raymond Central (3-3, 0-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Syracuse (0-6, 0-2) at Yutan (5-1, 2-0)
Bishop Neumann (4-2, 2-0) at Lincoln Lutheran (4-2, 1-1)
Centennial (4-2, 1-1) at Wilber-Clatonia (4-2, 0-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Omaha Brownell Talbot (2-4, 0-1) at Weeping Water (6-0, 3-0)
Elmwood-Murdock (3-3, 1-1) at Conestoga (1-5, 1-1)
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Johnson County Central (2-4, 1-1) at Lourdes Central Catholic (6-0, 2-0)
Humboldt-TRS (2-4, 0-2) at Palmyra (5-1, 2-1)
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Diller-Odell (1-5, 1-1) at Johnson-Brock (4-2, 1-1)
Omaha Christian Academy (0-6, 0-3) at Falls City Sacred Heart (5-1, 2-0)
NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1
Pawnee City (4-1, 2-0) at Sterling (5-0, 1-0)
KMALAND NEBRASKA NON-DISTRICT
Beatrice (5-1, 1-1 B-1) at Seward (5-1)
Mead (3-3, 2-1 D2-1) at Cedar Bluffs (0-6, 0-3 D1-1)
Freeman (3-3, 1-2 D1-2) at Tri County (4-2)
McCool Junction (4-1) at Meridian (2-3, 1-1 6M-1)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Class 4A State Golf Tournament -- Schuyler Warren, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Drake Anderson, Sioux City East
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Nebraska Class B District Finals
O'Neill at Skutt Catholic, 2:00 PM
Crete at Hastings, 12:00 PM
Aurora at Bennington, 12:00 PM
Gering at Wahoo, 10:00 AM
Wayne at Northwest, 11:00 AM
Norris at Beatrice, 1:00 PM
Elkhorn at Waverly, 1:00 PM
Nebraska Class C District Finals
Polk County at Bishop Neumann, 11:00 AM
Fairbury at Hastings St. Cecilia, 12:00 PM
Raymond Central at Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 10:30 AM
Arlington at Malcolm, 1:00 PM
Highway 91 at Kearney Catholic, 1:00 PM