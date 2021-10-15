(KMAland) -- The football season is into Week 8!
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have two games video streamed on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Carson Schubert and Luke Cox on the call of Clarinda/Red Oak and Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood calling the KMA Game of the Week between Fremont-Mills and Lenox.
In addition, KMA Sports will have live video streams from Shenandoah/Des Moines Christian, Glenwood/Thomas Jefferson, Underwood/Kuemper Catholic, Sidney/MMCRU and Glidden-Ralston/Remsen St. Mary's.
Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show in the image below.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 22 previews below. Also, find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule below the football schedule.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Des Moines Christian (2-5, 1-3) at Shenandoah (1-6, 0-4)
Red Oak (3-4, 2-2) at Clarinda (3-4, 3-1)
Greene County (6-1, 4-0) at Clarke (5-2, 2-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Lenox (7-0, 5-0) at Fremont-Mills (5-2, 5-0)
Stanton-Essex (5-2, 3-2) at East Mills (4-3, 3-2)
East Union (1-6, 1-4) at Bedford (2-5, 1-4)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
CAM (7-0, 4-0) at Boyer Valley (4-3, 3-2)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4-3, 2-3) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-4, 1-4)
Audubon (6-1, 4-1) at Woodbine (2-5, 1-4)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Seymour (0-7, 0-4) at Martensdale-St. Marys (5-2, 5-0)
Moravia (2-5, 1-4) at Murray (3-4, 2-3)
Southeast Warren (4-3, 4-1) at Lamoni (4-3, 3-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Baxter (6-1, 4-1) at Twin Cedars (1-6, 1-4)
BGM (4-3, 3-2) at Melcher-Dallas (3-4, 2-3)
Woodward Academy (0-7, 0-5) at Montezuma (7-0, 5-0)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va (4-3, 3-2) at Newell-Fonda (6-1, 4-1)
Glidden-Ralston (2-5, 2-3) at Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0, 5-0)
Siouxland Christian (0-7, 0-4) at Kingsley-Pierson (3-4, 3-2)
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Griswold (0-7, 0-6 8-9) at West Harrison (3-4, 2-4 8-10)
Grand View Christian (3-4, 3-3 8-7) at Mormon Trail (4-3, 3-3 8-8)
River Valley (1-6, 1-5 8-1) at West Bend-Mallard (2-5)
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Lynnville-Sully (6-1, 5-0) at Belle Plaine (6-1, 5-0)
Madrid (2-5, 2-3) at North Mahaska (2-5, 1-4)
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Mount Ayr (5-2, 4-1) at Southwest Valley (6-1, 5-0)
Riverside (5-2, 3-2) at Earlham (4-3, 3-2)
St. Albert (1-6, 1-4) at AHSTW (3-4, 2-3)
MMCRU (0-7) at Sidney (1-6, 0-5) ND
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Lawton-Bronson (2-5, 1-4) at Logan-Magnolia (6-1, 4-1)
Westwood (4-3, 2-3) at Tri-Center (4-3, 3-2)
Woodbury Central (6-1, 4-1) at Missouri Valley (1-6, 0-5)
IKM-Manning (4-3, 4-2) at Ogden (4-3, 3-3 A-6) ND
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Central Decatur (4-3, 2-2) at Pella Christian (6-1, 3-1)
Van Buren County (2-5, 0-4) at Sigourney-Keota (7-0, 4-0)
Cardinal (5-2, 2-2) at Pleasantville (3-4, 1-3)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Nodaway Valley (3-4, 1-3) at Panorama (1-6, 0-4)
ACGC (7-0, 4-0) at Van Meter (7-0, 4-0)
Interstate 35 (3-4, 2-2) at West Central Valley (3-4, 1-3)
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Kuemper Catholic (4-3, 3-1) at Underwood (7-0, 4-0)
MVAOCOU (1-6, 1-3) at Treynor (5-2, 3-1)
East Sac County (0-7, 0-4) at West Monona (1-6, 1-3)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-2, 2-1) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-7, 0-3)
MOC-Floyd Valley (3-4, 1-2) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (7-0, 3-0)
Sioux Center (3-4, 1-2) at Carroll (5-2, 2-1)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Creston (5-2, 2-1) at Harlan (7-0, 3-0)
Atlantic (2-5, 1-2) at Saydel (0-7, 0-3)
ADM (5-2, 2-1) at Knoxville (1-6, 1-2)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig (3-4, 1-2) at Fort Dodge (5-2, 1-2)
Webster City (5-2, 3-0) at Storm Lake (0-7, 0-3)
LeMars (4-3, 2-1) at Spencer (5-2, 2-1)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Thomas Jefferson (0-7, 0-3) at Glenwood (3-4, 1-2)
Dallas Center-Grimes (2-5, 2-1) at Lewis Central (5-2, 3-0)
Des Moines Hoover (1-6, 0-3) at Winterset (6-1, 3-0)
CLASS 5A KMALAND
Des Moines East (2-5) at Abraham Lincoln (3-4)
Sioux City West (2-5) at Sioux City North (4-3)
Sioux City East (4-3) at Des Moines Roosevelt (4-3)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
Stanberry (5-1) at East Atchison (7-0)
Rock Port (5-2) at South Holt (5-2)
Nodaway Valley (2-5) at Southwest Livingston (2-5)
DeKalb (0-7) at Mound City (3-4)
Platte Valley (5-2) at Stewartsville-Osborn (1-5)
Northland Christian (1-5) at Bishop LeBlond (6-1)
North Andrew (4-3) at Worth County (7-0)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Savannah (3-4, 2-2) at Maryville (3-4, 3-1)
St. Pius X (6-1, 4-0) at Lafayette (6-1, 4-0)
Benton (1-6, 0-4) at Cameron (1-6, 0-5)
Chillicothe (4-3, 2-3) at Kansas City East (0-6) NC
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Clark County (1-6) at Monroe City (6-1)
South Shelby (2-5) at Palmyra (3-4)
Highland (5-2) at Brookfield (4-3)
Trenton (4-3) at Gallatin (5-2)
Centralia (4-3) at Macon (3-4)
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3
Plattsmouth (7-0, 3-0) at Beatrice (5-2, 1-2)
Crete (2-5, 0-2) at Waverly (4-3, 1-1)
Norris (3-4, 1-2) at Lincoln Pius X (2-5) ND
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Fairbury (1-6, 0-3) at Auburn (5-2, 2-1)
Nebraska City (4-3, 1-2) at Falls City (1-6, 1-2)
Milford (6-1, 3-0) at Lincoln Christian (3-4, 2-1)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Ashland-Greenwood (7-0, 3-0) at Louisville (2-5, 0-3)
Raymond Central (3-4, 0-3) at Wahoo (4-3, 2-1)
Platteview (5-2, 2-1) at Malcolm (3-4, 2-1)
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Wilber-Clatonia (4-3, 0-3) at Syracuse (0-7, 0-3)
Yutan (6-1, 3-0) at Bishop Neumann (4-3, 2-1)
Lincoln Lutheran (5-2, 2-1) at Centennial (5-2, 2-1)
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock (5-2, 2-1) at Mead (4-3, 2-1)
Walthill (0-7) at Omaha Christian Academy (0-7, 0-4) ND
NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1
Sterling (6-0, 2-0) at Lewiston (2-4, 0-2)
Deshler (1-5, 1-2) at Meridian (2-4, 1-1)
Pawnee City (4-2, 2-1) at Red Cloud (6-0) ND
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Class A State Tournament
Loser’s Bracket: Lincoln East vs. Gretna, 11:30 AM
Championship: Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East/Gretna, 2:00 PM
If Necessary: Lincoln Southwest must lose twice
Class B State Tournament
Loser’s Bracket: Northwest vs. Hastings, 11:30 AM
Championship: Skutt Catholic vs. Northwest/Hastings
If Necessary: Skutt Catholic must lose twice
Class C State Tournament
Loser’s Bracket: Yutan-Mead vs. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 11:30 AM
Championship: Bishop Neumann vs. Yutan-Mead/GACC, 2:00 PM
If Necessary: Bishop Neumann must lose twice
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Missouri Class 1 Doubles Tournament
Lauren Cullin & Arianne Skidmore, Maryville
Nebraska State Tennis