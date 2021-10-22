(KMAland) -- The football season is into Week 9 and the opening round of the 8-Player, A, 1A and 2A playoffs!
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have two games on our KMAX-Stream with audio only for PCM at Clarinda and video of Baxter at Fremont-Mills.
We will also have video streams for Glenwood at Dallas Center-Grimes, IKM-Manning at South O'Brien, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Remsen St. Mary's, Ridge View at Treynor, AHSTW at Woodbury Central, Red Oak at OABCIG, West Central Valley at Shenandoah and Tri-Center at HMS.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 23 previews below. Also, find the rest of our KMAland Sports Schedule below the football schedule.
CLASS 8-PLAYER FIRST ROUND
Baxter (7-1) at Fremont-Mills (5-3)
Stanton-Essex (6-2) at Audubon (7-1)
East Mills (4-4) at CAM, Anita (8-0)
Lamoni (4-4) at Lenox (8-0)
BGM, Brooklyn (5-3) at Martensdale-St. Marys (6-2)
English Valleys (6-1) at Southeast Warren (5-3)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (5-3) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (8-0)
Kingsley-Pierson (4-4) at Harris-Lake Park (6-2)
Springville (4-4) at Turkey Valley (8-0)
Tripoli (5-3) at Don Bosco (6-2)
Dunkerton (4-4) at Easton Valley (8-0)
Edgewood-Colesburg (5-3) at WACO, Wayland (8-0)
New London (4-3) at Montezuma (9-0)
Northwood-Kensett (6-2) at Kee, Lansing (7-1)
Newell-Fonda (7-1) at Janesville (7-1)
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (7-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1)
CLASS A FIRST ROUND
Tri-Center (5-3) at HMS (6-2)
AHSTW (4-4) at Woodbury Central (7-1)
Gehlen Catholic (5-3) at Logan-Magnolia (7-1)
IKM-Manning at South O’Brien (6-2)
Ogden (4-4) at Southwest Valley (6-2)
Madrid (3-5) at Mount Ayr (6-2)
Alta-Aurelia (5-3) at West Hancock (8-0)
Saint Ansgar (3-5) at Grundy Center (7-1)
Nashua-Plainfield (4-4) at North Linn (8-0)
Bellevue (5-3) at Lisbon (7-1)
Highland, Riverside (3-5) at Lynnville-Sully (7-1)
Starmont (3-5) at North Butler (7-1)
Alburnett (4-4) at Wapsie Valley (6-2)
Newman Catholic (6-2) at East Buchanan (7-1)
North Tama (6-2) at Wapello (6-2)
Earlham (5-3) at Belle Plaine (6-2)
CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND
Kuemper Catholic (4-4) at Western Christian (3-5)
Nodaway Valley (4-4) at Underwood (8-0)
Ridge View (5-3) at Treynor (6-2)
West Monona (2-6) at West Sioux (7-1)
Emmetsburg (3-5) at South Central Calhoun (7-1)
Eagle Grove (3-5) at Dike-New Hartford (8-0)
South Hardin (3-5) at Beckman Catholic (8-0)
Cascade (4-4) at Iowa City Regina (8-0)
Durant (2-6) at Sigourney-Keota (8-0)
Pleasantville (4-4) at Van Meter (8-0)
Interstate 35, Truro (4-4) at Woodward-Granger (5-3)
MFL MarMac (6-2) at Denver (7-1)
Aplington-Parkersburg (5-3) at Columbus Catholic (6-2)
Cardinal (5-3) at West Branch (6-2)
Mediapolis (5-3) at Pella Christian (7-1)
South Hamilton (4-4) at ACGC (7-1)
CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND
PCM (4-4) at Clarinda (4-4)
Red Oak (3-5) at OABCIG (7-1)
Clarke (5-3) at Williamsburg (5-3)
Roland-Story (3-5) at Greene County (7-1)
West Lyon (6-2) at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (6-2)
Sheldon (3-5) at Southeast Valley (7-1)
Spirit Lake (6-2) at Osage (5-3)
West Liberty (3-5) at Waukon (7-1)
Union (3-5) at Monticello (6-2)
Centerville (4-4) at West Marshall (7-1)
Estherville Lincoln Central (5-3) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-3)
Unity Christian (5-3) at Clear Lake (5-3)
New Hampton (5-3) at North Fayette Valley (7-1)
Wahlert Catholic (3-5) at Camanche (5-3)
Northeast (4-4) at Mid-Prairie (5-3)
Davis County (4-4) at Iowa Falls-Alden (5-3)
REGULAR SEASON NON-PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS
West Central Valley (3-5) at Shenandoah (2-6)
River Valley (1-7) at Griswold (0-8)
Mormon Trail (5-3) at Bedford (3-5)
Colfax-Mingo (3-5) at Central Decatur (4-4)
Woodbine (2-6) at Glidden-Ralston (2-6)
West Bend-Mallard (3-5) at Boyer Valley (4-4)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Creston (5-3, 2-2) at Atlantic (3-5, 2-2)
Knoxville (1-7, 1-3) at Harlan (8-0, 4-0)
Saydel (0-8, 0-4) at ADM (6-2, 3-1)
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-0, 4-0) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-8, 0-4)
Carroll (5-3, 2-2) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2, 3-1)
MOC-Floyd Valley (3-5, 1-3) at Sioux Center (4-4, 2-2)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Glenwood (4-4, 2-2) at Dallas Center-Grimes (2-6, 2-2)
Lewis Central (6-2, 4-0) at Winterset (7-1, 4-0)
Thomas Jefferson (0-8, 0-4) at Des Moines Hoover (1-7, 0-4)
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Webster City (6-2, 4-0) at Denison-Schleswig (3-5, 1-3)
Fort Dodge (6-2, 2-2) at LeMars (4-4, 2-2)
Storm Lake (0-8, 0-4) at Spencer (6-2, 3-1)
CLASS 5A KMALAND
Sioux City North (5-3) at Abraham Lincoln (4-4)
Sioux City East (4-4) vs. Sioux City West (2-6)
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison (8-0) at Platte Valley (6-2)
Mound City (4-4) at Rock Port (5-3)
South Holt (6-2) at Nodaway Valley (2-6)
Stanberry (5-2) at Worth County (8-0)
North Andrew (4-4) at Southwest Livingston (3-5)
Bishop LeBlond (7-1) at Northwest Hughesville (5-3)
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Lafayette (6-2, 4-1) at Maryville (4-4, 4-1)
Savannah (3-5, 2-3) at St. Pius X (7-1, 5-0)
Benton (1-7, 0-5) at Chillicothe (5-3, 2-3)
Cameron (2-6, 1-5) at Marshall (1-6) NC
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Trenton (4-4) at South Harrison (4-4)
Brookfield (4-4) at South Shelby (2-6)
Palmyra (4-4) at Centralia (4-4)
Macon (4-4) at Clark County (1-7)
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3
Bellevue East (2-6) at Plattsmouth (8-0, 4-0) ND
Beatrice (5-3, 1-3) at Crete (2-6, 0-3)
Waverly (5-3, 2-1) at Norris (4-4, 1-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Auburn (6-2, 3-1) at Falls City (1-7, 1-3)
Lincoln Christian (3-5, 2-2) at Nebraska City (5-3, 2-2)
Milford (7-1, 4-0) at Fairbury (1-7, 0-4)
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Platteview (5-3, 2-2) at Ashland-Greenwood (8-0, 4-0)
Louisville (2-6, 0-4) at Raymond Central (3-5, 0-4)
Wahoo (5-3, 3-1) at Malcolm (4-4, 3-1)
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 1
Syracuse (0-8, 0-4) at Bishop Neumann (4-4, 2-2)
Lincoln Lutheran (6-2, 3-1) at Wilber-Clatonia (5-3, 1-3)
Yutan (7-1, 4-0) at Centennial (5-3, 2-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1
Meridian (2-5, 1-2) at Sterling (7-0, 3-0)
Wilcox-Hildreth (3-4) at Deshler (2-5, 2-2) ND
Sterling (6-0, 2-0) at Lewiston (2-4, 0-2)
