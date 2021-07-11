MLB Draft
Twins Daily

(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals both went with pitchers with their first selections in the Major League Baseball Draft.

The Royals made a surprising choice in left-handed prep pitcher Frank Mozzicato out of East Catholic High School in Connecticut at No. 7. The Cardinals picked UC Santa Barbara right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy with pick 18.

Kansas State left-hand pitcher Jordan Wicks was picked by the Chicago Cubs at No. 21. Follow all picks from the MLB Draft linked here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.