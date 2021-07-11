(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals both went with pitchers with their first selections in the Major League Baseball Draft.
The Royals made a surprising choice in left-handed prep pitcher Frank Mozzicato out of East Catholic High School in Connecticut at No. 7. The Cardinals picked UC Santa Barbara right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy with pick 18.
Kansas State left-hand pitcher Jordan Wicks was picked by the Chicago Cubs at No. 21. Follow all picks from the MLB Draft linked here.