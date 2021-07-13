(KMAland) -- Nebraska stars Spencer Schwellenbach and Cade Povich and Kansas State’s Carson Seymour and Zach Kokoska were picked on day two of the MLB Draft on Monday.
Schwellenbach went in round two to the Atlanta Braves while Povich was picked in round four by the Twins. Seymour was a sixth-round pick to the Mets, and Kokoska went in the 10th round to the Rockies.
The Royals made 10 picks on day two, going with pitching in five of those choices, including a pair of local players in right-handed pitcher Ben Kudrna of Blue Valley Southwest High School in Kansas and Park Hill Senior High School catcher Carter Jensen.
The Cardinals also had 10 picks, choosing six pitchers, three outfielders and an infielder. High school outfielder Joshua Baez and Arizona outfielder Ryan Holgate were both second-round choices for St. Louis.
View the full list of picks by the Royals and Cardinals and other regional choices below:
Round 2, Pick 43: Kansas City Royals — Ben Kudrna, RHP, Blue Valley Southwest HS (KS)
Round 2, Pick 54: St. Louis Cardinals — Joshua Baez, OF, Dexter School (MA)
Round 2, Pick 59: Atlanta Braves — Spencer Schwellenbach, RHP, Nebraska
Round CB-B, Pick 66: Kansas City Royals — Peyton Wilson, 2B, Alabama
Round CB-B, Pick 70: St. Louis Cardinals — Ryan Holgate, OF, Arizona
Round 3, Pick 78: Kansas City Royals — Carter Jensen, C, Park Hill Senior HS (MO)
Round 3, Pick 90: St. Louis Cardinals — Austin Love, RHP, North Carolina
Round 3, Pick 98: Minnesota Twins — Cade Povich, LHP, Nebraska
Round 4, Pick 103: Texas Ranges — Ian Moller, C, Wahlert Catholic HS (IA)
Round 4, Pick 108: Kansas City Royals — Shane Panzini, RHP, Red Bank Catholic HS (NJ)
Round 4, Pick 120: St. Louis Cardinals — Zane Mills, RHP, Washington State
Round 5, Pick 139: Kansas City Royals — Eric Cerantola, RHP, Mississippi State
Round 5 Pick 151: St. Louis Cardinals — Gordon Graceffo, RHP, Villanova
Round 6, Pick 169: Kansas City Royals — Dayton Cooney, 2B, Central Arizona College
Round 6, Pick 172: New York Mets — Carson Seymour, RHP, Kansas State
Round 6, Pick 181: St. Louis Cardinals — Alfredo Ruiz, LHP, Long Beach State
Round 6, Pick 182: Toronto Blue Jays — Hayden Juenger, RHP, Missouri State
Round 7, Pick 199: Kansas City Royals — Noah Cameron, LHP, Central Arkansas
Round 7, Pick 211: St. Louis Cardinals — Alec Willis, RHP, Regis Jesuit HS (CO)
Round 8, Pick 229: Kansas City Royals — Ryan Cepero, SS, Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy
Round 8, Pick 241: St. Louis Cardinals — Mike Antico, OF, Texas
Round 9, Pick 259: Kansas City Royals — Parker Bates, OF, Louisiana Tech
Round 9, Pick 271: St. Louis Cardinals — Trent Baker, RHP, Angelo State
Round 10, Pick 289: Kansas City Royals — Shane Connolly, LHP, Virginia Tech
Round 10, Pick 290: Colorado Rockies — Zach Kokoska, OF, Kansas State
Round 10, Pick 301: St. Louis Cardinals — Osvaldo Tovalin, 3B, Azusa Pacific University